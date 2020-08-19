For the Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Kirsten Rodli of Dallas made a new friend this summer, but sadly, they must soon part company.

While Rodli begins her freshman year at Dallas High School, her friend Tovah heads for parts unknown. Theirs was an unlikely friendship from the beginning. Some say it was never meant to be.

They come, after all, from very different worlds.

Rodli is a 14-year-old girl. Tovah is a Mustang yearling. Because so many Mustangs traditionally roam free, they have a bit of a wild reputation. They are supposedly extraordinarily difficult to domesticate — especially by inexperienced teenagers.

Rodli intends to challenge that perception. In doing so, however, she will relinquish Tovah to an auction and sever the day-to-day bond girl and horse have forged this summer.

It will be hard, Rodli admitted, especially given her deep love of horses in general. “I’ve always been interested in horses since I was little,” she said. “I’m just horse crazy.”

Rodli began working with Tovah June 6 as part of the Youth and Yearling Challenge, created by Mustang Heritage Foundation. Challenge organizers sponsor the Teens and Oregon Mustangs program founded in 2009 by Josh and Erica FitzGerald of FitzGerald Farms, 16 miles west of Yamhill.

Each summer, youth ages 10 to 18 are given 98 days to gentle and train a yearling mustang less than 60 days out of the wild. They display the results of the training at a horse show before putting the horses up for adoption through an auction.

The teenage trainers receive the proceeds from the auction, minus a $25 Bureau of Land Management fee if they are not keeping their mustangs.

Through the donations of the Berg Charitable Trust, Teens and Oregon Mustangs offers up to $1,000 in college scholarships to graduating seniors.

Before Tovah trots off, Rodli wants to hold a sort of coming out party for the newly refined yearling. Rodli and Tovah plan a meet-and-greet for Dallas residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Old Mill Feed & Garden, 1313 Main St.

Rodli and her fellow trainers plan to show their horses Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. Plans call for 22 youth trainers and 11 adult trainers.

It will have all the trappings of a typical horse show, except perhaps spectators. Some concessions needed to be made for the coronavirus, said Brenda Fessler of Dallas, who boards Tovah and has been Rodli’s equestrian mentor for seven years.

Fessler, who also used to coach Dallas High School’s equestrian team, said plans for the auction also remain unsettled because of the pandemic. It could be live with social-distancing regulations, or it may have to be held online.

Regardless, Fessler said the annual Youth and Yearling Challenge is a wonderful way to raise awareness of Mustangs, their adaptability and suitability to be adopted.

The program also provides an important learning opportunity for the youth, she added. “Part of the requirement is to train the horses,” she said. “They have to learn how to take care of them.

Fessler mostly raises and breeds quarter horses on her Dallas property. However, she’s also had at least four Mustangs. They’re not as formidable as their legend suggests, Fessler said.

“They’re different from domestic horses,” she said. “I wouldn’t say they are more or less trainable.”

Rodli would agree. “They’re really sweet and very intelligent,” she said.

Fessler and Rodli are kindred spirits in many ways. Rodli began riding horses at age 7. Fessler began two years earlier at age 5. Rodli has already submitted an application for next year’s Youth and Yearling Challenge.

Tovah will make a fine horse for her new adoptive family, Rodli said. The name Tovah was chosen for a reason, “I’d been collecting a lot of names when I was accepted into the Challenge,” she said. “I found this name, Tovah. It means good. She’s a very good girl.”

Meet Kirsten & Tovah

What: Meet & Greet with Kirsten Rodli and her mustang Tovah

When: Saturday, Aug. 22 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Old Mill Feed & Garden, 1313 Main St., Dallas.