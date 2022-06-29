Itemizer-Observer
Marlene Cox recalled buying her first swimming suit as a child at the old JC Penney’s, pointing to the upstairs of the now Dallas Event Center.
“Why I bought fluorescent orange, I’ll never know,” Cox told the room of assembled community members during the 65th Annual Chamber Awards. “But my mom loved it. When she took us swimming in the Luckiamute River down at Bridgeport she could always find me.”
Cox, now the owner of the historic building in downtown Dallas and recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, shared the tale while making the point about how her love affair with the city began. As the fourth generation of a pioneer family, Cox was raised on a big, pioneer farm south of Dallas.
“When I was a little girl, when you went into Dallas, you dressed up. You wore your white gloves. This was the 1950s. It was a big thing. Dallas was a big city to us. That’s why I have an attraction to it. Memories. A real desire to keep these old buildings alive,” Cox said.
She recalled being able to buy her first building – the Blue Garden – in 1994 for $18,000 and after restoring it, including a new roof, turned it around for $32,000.
“I thought it was a great thing. But back then, there wasn’t much Dallas. We were struggling. Retail businesses had all gone out. We didn’t have JC Penney’s. We didn’t have Montgomery Wards anymore. The hardware store was just barely hanging on,” Cox recalled.
Last year’s Lifetime Achievement winner Joe Flande, owner of Dallas Home Comfort, passed the honor on to Cox this year. He said her dedication to the spirit of downtown exemplifies the reason the award is presented to someone that has spent a minimum of 20 years making consistent and regular contributions to the Dallas community.
“Marlene Cox has been in this community her whole life. She wants to see Dallas achieve success in all areas. She is a business owner, a volunteer, and community advocate. She owns multiple businesses, volunteers, and is a a board member of Urban Renewal District and the Downtown Assocation yet will still help out with any other organization. She has helped multiple businesses start out when they thought they couldn’t,” Flande said.
Cox pointed toward the efforts of Oregon’s Main Street America helping to preserve old downtowns around the state.
“These old buildings are just living. Like Old Growth. When an old growth forest is gone, it’s gone. When these buildings are gone, they’re gone. And that’s why all of Main Street America is strong, pouring billions and billions of dollars preserving our old downtowns,” Cox said.
She added her efforts wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community itself, including the Urban Renewal District, Downtown Dallas Assocation and the Chamber of Commerce. That’s why she feels downtown Dallas is in the good times and is entering the really good times.
“We’re growing. Our values are growing. It’s wonderful to look out and know most of you people. And to receive this award from you means everything to me. Thank you,” she concluded.
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce also honored the following recipients:
Outstanding Organization: Bambinos
Executive Director Glenda Dunaway said anyone can give tangible needs to this community and so many have. It’s the intangible that Bambinos works toward and making those connections and building relationships with families in the community.
“We could not do that without the Lord providing for us,” Dunaway said. “We have formula, we have diapers. We have everything we need. We have not once run out. We have not once had to close our doors. We are so thankful to our partners. We could not minister to Polk County without the wonderful businesses here and the wonderful relationships we have with nonprofits.”
She was even able to point toward how the Lord was looking out for the nonprofit, as their building had been broken into the prior day, yet nothing was taken. Surveillance video captured the entire incident involving a transient.
“We have video of him trying to steal wipes and then feeling that he shouldn’t and put them back in the box,” Dunaway said. “We are provided for. Cared for. We love our mommas. We love our babies. We love the dads. The ones we serve. We’re just so honored to be a part of Polk County.”
Young Professional: Sarah Javins, Parkside Self Defense/ Willamette Valley Fiber
When she accepted the award from host Tara Townley, Chamber Program Manager, Jarvins joked she was tricked into being at the ceremony.
“Otherwise, I would have run out the door. I was told I was coming here for our business. Thank you. Everything we do, should be done to the best of our ability to bring a little something better to someone else’s life,” Jarvins said.
Junior First Citizen: Peyton Townley
David Shane, “Trivia Guy” for Two Wolves Taproom, introduced the Junior First Citizen award.
“As that comment suggests, this year’s honoree truly justifies the word “junior” in the title,” Shane said of the 8-year-old volunteer. “Tonight’s honoree not only isn’t old enough to vote, they’re not old enough to drive or even take the PSAT. But trust me, that indicates no shortage of commitment or accomplishments.”
Townley’s only giveaway to her stature was she could barely reach up to the microphone on her tiptoes to simply say to the crowd, “Thank you.”
First Citizen: Tony Olliff, Dallas High School wrestling coach
“Tony did not make it to the awards ceremony,” explained Tara Townley, “literally because he did not think he would win. He said there are so many more deserving people, this can’t be me. There’s something about that humbleness that leads and validates whatever has been said.”
Steve Spencer, DHS principal and taking over as superintendent next week, accepted the award on Olliff’s behalf.
“I get to go to those tournaments and to watch what he does. My own kids have been through it. He coached my own kid to be state champion. It’s a big deal,” Spencer said. “The program builds young men and young women. It makes a big difference. We are fortunate to have that for everyone.”
Business of the Year: Yolanda Zuger Cornerstone Team, Keller Williams
Zuger said her goal in starting a team in real estate was to provide “amazing opportunities” for the realtors who work for her and to be able to give back to the community in a big way.
“Because, as business owners, if we can’t do that, what are we doing? We need to support our community in whatever way we can. We need to look at our profit loss and figure out what we can give back into our community that needs help,” Zuger said. “And all of you here tonight know how great that need is in our community. And if we all pitch in, we can make changes in our community ... to put a dent into homelessness, addiction, abuse, etc., by providing people a home to live in. And that’s what our job is.”
