The failed search for a new principal at Central High School that ended abruptly this month was seen as the latest letdown by parents dissatisfied with communication by the school district.
After the quest for a new principal was winnowed down to the last two – Nate Munoz, a school administrator from another school district and Roseanna Larson, assistant principal of Central High School (CHS) – plans were suddenly announced by Central District 13J to start the search all over again.
The new CHS principal was scheduled to start July.
“We were right on track to have that happen,” said Abby Fitts, the mother of three teenagers. “So how or why did that change? It’s very clear in mind that there are answers to these questions.”
Fitts added she thinks the relationship with the district would be better if they would explain how this process worked, stressing said she felt the selection process lacked transparency. A “hiring committee” was charged in assisting with the candidates’ review, Fitts thought.
“But what is it? What role does this hiring committee provide? Who makes the final decision?” she asked. “I am trying to understand this. I just don’t have enough information.”
Notification that the position would remain unfilled seemed to take many other parents by surprise, too. Page McBeth said he ordinarily wouldn’t question the decision-making of the school board. But, in this case, “the community is owed some answers,” McBeth said. “Vague platitudes aren’t going to cut it,” he added.
In the view of several parents, the seemingly ideal person for the job, Larson, was passed over in a procedure that seemed to go awry. Two parents called the outcome “the final straw” for maintaining their faith in the school district.
Students apparently felt that way, too. About 200 staged a walkout last Friday, ending outside the district offices at the Henry Hill Building.
(In response to parental reaction the school district held a special session to address these questions, and the parental feedback from the meeting will be reported in next week’s issue.
