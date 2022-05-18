Itemizer-Observer
On Friday, May 13, the students at Central High School in Independence walked out of class to protest the district’s decision not to hire a new principal. Roseanna Larson was one of two finalists for the principal position that garnered the support of the Central School District community. The administration also passed over Nate Muñoz, who held experience as principal at South Albany and Clackamas high schools.
While the walkout was peaceful, students say they will continue to fight for their voice to be heard until Larson is hired as the new principal of CHS. In their two-mile march toward the administration building, students crossed Monmouth Street, blocking traffic. The students had signs, bull horns and chanted, “We want Larson!”
Other students took to their cars, driving up and down Monmouth Street, honking their horns and yelling out the windows, “We want Larson!”
The school district did not comment on the walkout before the I-O’s deadline. Larson also was not available for comment.
In response to the public outcry from students, staff and parents, the school board held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss the hiring process for the principal position.
Hawk Hall in the district office was filled to capacity with seating left only for 40 as the administration was still enforcing social distancing. In addition, the school board took no comments from those in attendance.
Superintendent Jennifer Kubista outlined the three stages of this hiring process, with the final decision being her responsibility.
“First, the policy is CCC (Curriculum Coordinating Council) gives the superintendent or myself two pathways for the hiring of administrators. The first is by appointment or transfer of the qualified individuals or secondly to conduct a search,” Kubista said.
She then explained that there are several panelists whose names remain confidential, but are there to assist with the hiring process, mostly by conducting interviews and assessment to make sure the candidate is qualified for the position. Once those steps are complete, then it moves forward with the final interview, which in this case was conducted by Kubista.
“The interview process is where I’m asking them more poignant questions to help determine their leadership style, alignment with the district values, and goals,” Kubista said. “So, I will say if at that point, and we do have the ability, that if we feel that we do not have a candidate that matches what we are looking for, to stop and not check references, and as in this case for one of them we reopened the position, that is currently open now.”
Kubista confirmed that Larson made it to stage three, but there was no clarification why she did not get moved forward with the hiring process.
The conversation ended with Vice Chair Darcy Kirk expressing her engagement experience with students and the community, which she alleged seniors threw rocks at her. She felt that she did not have clarity or answers for the public or students.
“I had rocks thrown at me by the students about this situation. It was not so extremely difficult, I did not chase after them and I did not ask, but it takes me back to what I mentioned about being informed about the community. Because they put me here and I have absolutely no idea what to say to these people. They ran away, I know they were highschoolers. They said enough for me to know why,” said Kirk as she was wiping the tears from her eyes.
“Violence is never the way to solve this problem,” Kubista responded.
Soon after, Kirk got up and left prior to the meeting being adjourned.
After clarifying the hiring process, no action was taken when the meeting concluded, which lasted about 90 minutes.
The lack of clarity left many students wondering why Larson did not get hired.
“I think that it would be a good idea to have someone who is more like us, and understands us,” said one student.
Although the administration did not give a reason why Larson was not hired, students felt she was imminently qualified as she has a current principal license issued by the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.
Larson served as the assistant principal and has more than 16 years of teaching experience. Larson taught English and Power Peers at CHS (Central High School) while also teaching for Western Oregon University’s MAT program.
She studied at Western Oregon University and received her Master of Arts teaching degree in English in 2006.
The students are angry and feel that their voices are not being heard. This is an essential issue to them, and they are passionate about making sure that their school is run the way they want it to be run.
The students at Central High School in Independence, Oregon, have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their walkout was an impressive display of solidarity and support for their fellow teacher and candidate for principal, Roseanna Larson. They care about the education of themselves and their classmates and community several families said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.