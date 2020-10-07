Itemizer-Observer

William, 48, manages a production plant for a beverage service in Pennsylvania.

He votes for Democratic candidates. Usually. However, he decided to sit out the last couple of elections. Only he and those closest to him know why. Maybe he grew cynical about politics. Maybe he thought ... why bother?

His one vote never makes a difference.

Yet a stranger William will likely never meet, a stranger 2,911 miles away on the other side of the continent, wants to let him know that his vote matters. William doesn’t know it yet, but shortly before the end of the month, he will receive a personal letter from Claire Woodruff of Monmouth.

In a handwritten note, Woodruff will tell him why she believes it’s important to vote.

“As American citizens, we have a right to vote and make a difference,” Woodruff will say. “The November election is the most important one in 100 years. With so much at stake, I urge you vote and be a part of the election process. Vote early and let your voice be heard because every vote matters.”

Some 5,000 other Americans will receive personal letters from Woodruff. Thousands more will receive similar letters from other volunteers from Polk County involved in the Vote Forward program. Nationwide, Vote Forward volunteers are mailing 10 million letters to voters — most of them in swing states that could mean victory for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

At least 12,000 of the letters will come directly from Polk County, said Suzi Price of Monmouth, who is coordinating area letter-writing efforts.

Although letters are frequently sent to lapsed voters with a history of supporting Democratic candidates, Price said the effort is strictly nonpartisan. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Vote Forward cannot legally take a position on candidates or issues. Nothing in the letters can promote a specific political position. All they can do is urge people to vote.

“Recipients may or may not be people who have had an uneven pattern of voting in the past and just need a little nudge to get their votes out,” said Price. “They often live in states where just a little margin could make a difference.”

Volunteer letter writers get a basic form letter, but space is left for their handwritten notes to explain what voting means to them on a personal level. One letter writer talks about the importance of making choices.

“I vote in every election because every election has consequences,” the writer tells voters. “I like to be a part of choosing those consequences by voting.”

All 10 million Vote Forward letters are scheduled to be mailed Saturday, Oct, 17. Price said organizers at Vote Forward strategically choose that date to have the maximum effect on voters’ decisions whether or not to cast ballots. Organizers also made sure the massive mailing won’t disrupt the postal service, she added.

“They’re a very research-oriented organization,” said Price. “They’re satisfied the mailing is going to be OK. It’s not the mailing that’s concerning so much as the way the state rules keep changing. There are still cases on postal issues, and they haven’t been resolved yet.”

Price initiated the letter-writing program in Polk County, putting out the initial call for volunteers. She lost count of all the people who responded, she said. However, she estimated that there are approximately 20 volunteers actively writing letters.

Woodruff, by far, is the most prolific at 5,080 letters. Writing letters gives her a way to channel her feelings about politics, she said.

“The day after the election in 2016, I was in shock and so depressed,” Woodruff said. “Then I really got angry. I decided I’m living in a blue state, so it doesn’t make sense for me to go door to door. I’m preaching to the converted.”

When the election approached, she began writing letters. She wrote her first letter in March, hoping to eventually crank out as many as 200. She soon wrote more than 2,000.

“I started thinking about how I was going to get the postage for all of these letters,” she said.

Then she met a retired pediatrician on a Zoom meeting. He offered to pay the postage.

“He immediately ordered 2,000 stamps,” Woodruff said. “Whenever I need them, he sends more.”

The more frustrated she gets with politics, she added, the more letters she writes.

“It just keeps growing and growing and growing,” she said. “I get so angry, I turn off the news and write more letters. It’s been good therapy. It’s a way to make a positive difference.”

Woodruff writes all of her personal messages and addresses the envelopes with gel pens. Since March, she has gone through 48 pens. She keeps them all in a plastic bag as souvenirs.

Some names and addresses leap out at her. William, for example, has a very unusual last name. (She doesn’t delve any deeper into people’s stories, but the Itemizer-Observer discovered a few details of William’s life online.)

Woodruff said she also likes to run across interesting streets like Lucky Penny Lane.

“I’d like to live on Lucky Penny Lane,” she said.

It takes Woodruff approximately an hour and 15 minutes to complete a batch of 20 letters.

“I calculated that if I worked 24 hours a day, it would have taken me 13 full days to do all of these letters,” said Woodruff, the former director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Portland.

In some areas of the country, Price said, similar letter-writing campaigns have increased voter turnout by 2 percent to 4.5 percent.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you consider that Trump only won by 1 percent or 2 percent, it makes a difference,” she said.

“They say, with the exception of knocking on doors and talking to people directly, that these letters — combining standard appeals and personal messages — are the most effective thing you can do. It’s more effective than knocking. It’s a very pleasant way to get the vote out.”

Price said the volunteer letter writers are generally Democrats who likely support Joe Biden for president, but stressed that the campaign itself is nonpartisan and does not in any way encourage voters to support Democratic candidates and issues.

“It edges the vote in that direction, but of course, people are free to vote for whomever they want,” she said. “These are people who don’t often have their voices heard.”

On the opposite side of the aisle, the Polk County Republicans are also conducting pre-election activities, including a candidate rally from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Wildman Farm, 2452 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Speakers scheduled to appear include Dallas mayoral candidate Jim Robertson, Polk County Commission candidate Lyle Mordhorst, congressional candidate Amy Ryan Courser, Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins and secretary of state candidate Kim Thatcher.

People are asked to bring their own chairs. There will be free parking, and patriotic music will be performed. More information is available by calling Lynnette Henshaw at 503-507-1091.

Kris Golly, a spokesperson for the Polk County Republicans, said party members are hosting a number of other activities leading up to the Nov. 3 election, include flag-waving events. Before Saturday’s candidate rally, party members will be in West Salem from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to wave flags and support GOP candidates.