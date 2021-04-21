Itemizer-Observer

WEST SALEM — For months, an extra large Band-aid was draped across the front of the historic Brunk House where the porch used to be.

Now the empty space is being filled with a new porch.

“It’s been a long haul,” said Ann Gage, the Brunk House Liaison to the Polk County Historical Society, which operates the farmstead, located on Highway 22 near its intersection with Highway 51. “There’s been a lot of jubilation and excitement.”

The new porch will look nearly identical to the porch that had to be torn down in late 2019. “Because it is an historic home and on the National Register of Historic Places, the design is required to be as close to what had been there when it was removed,” Gage said. “This involved professional design services; both engineering and architectural.”

She said Greg Locke donated engineering plans and Patrick Bickler, a historic homes architect, provided the architectural plans. They are not the only volunteers involved in the project. Jackson M. Basey Construction is leading the building, with Brunk House volunteers.

“Willamette Valley Woodturners turned and primed 60 balusters for the railings to match the ones that were destroyed by dry rot and Russel Colgan — our neighbor up behind Brunk on the hill — made cedar decking to replace what had to be removed,” Gage said. “Mark Hinds s reconditioning and manufacturing the decorative corbels that are fastened at the top and either side of the columns.”

Gage said the project had to seek grant funding as the fundraising goal was met, but turned out to be inadequate.

“COVID and the wildfires majorly affected the price of materials in not a good way,” she said.

PCHS secured three grants to help finish the project: A preservation grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and two separate Kinsman Foundation grants. One of the Kinsman grants covered installing a new girder across the length of the building, and the other has covered the lumber for the porch roof construction that is being done now.

Gage said she hopes construction will be finished in time for the farmstead’s birthday celebration. Painting is slated to start this week.

“The hope is to have it finished by the end of May in Porch Painting will start this week in preparation for the house’s 160th birthday party the third Saturday of July,” Gage said. “Several rooms downstairs are also being renovated. It will be beautiful. I think it would have made (original owners) Thomas and Clara Brunk proud and happy.