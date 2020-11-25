Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — A trolley known as the Peanut Roaster trundled between Monmouth and Independence in the late 1880s, a sight many people would like to see again.

They envision a trolley operating 365 days a year, making stops every 15 minutes.

Monmouth City Councilor Roxanne Beltz said Nov. 17 the Peanut Roaster may return, but not with that kind of schedule.

“We know that’s not feasible, but we do know there’s something between what we get now and what people want. Can we fill that gap?” said Beltz, who also works for the city of Salem’s Cherriots bus line.

Local residents began discussing the possibility of a trolley in 2017 in meetings with Monmouth and Independence officials, as well as state Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth.

Fred Evander, the senior planner in Independence, told Monmouth councilors last week trolley supporters want more public input on the proposal and have posted a survey online at www.surveymonkey.com.

People can search the site for “Monmouth-Independence transit project” to express their opinions.

Councilor Byron Shinkle asked Evander why the two communities need a trolley.

“What is this going to add that we don’t already have other than the cuteness of a trolley?” Shinkle asked.

He added previous discussion about the trolley included no indication of how many fare-paying riders it would attract.

“It’s one thing for people to say, ‘Yeah, I’d like this,’” Shinkle said. “It’s another thing for them to actually get on it and ride it. At what point are we going to see some data that would drive such a decision to go forward with this before we pour too much money and resources into it?”

Evander said the community survey is a prelude to a feasibility where many such questions will be answered.

“That’s really what this feasibility study is trying to get at,” he said. “The answer might be no for some types of service. It might be yes for a different type of service.”

The feasibility study will likely come out in the next three months, he added.

Beltz said Monmouth-Independence clearly needs more public transportation.

“We just don’t have enough service for people to feel that, A, they can depend on it, and B, they can use it on a consistent basis,” she said. “It’s really focused on commuters. The intention of what Cherriots is running right now is to get people to and from Salem, to and from Dallas.”

Cherriots officials plan to start a new route to serve Polk County, she added, but it will not be enough.

“Just to get to Dallas from Monmouth would take well over an hour,” Beltz said. “The idea of this is we need something that people can hop on, hop off, get from the university down to the hotel and back again in a reasonable length of time.”

She added that local residents cannot charter Cherriots’ buses. Although a local trolley might be administered by the Salem transit agency, local residents could charter the trolley to ferry people to Fourth of July activities and other events.

“We have a very independent spirit here in Monmouth and Independence,” Beltz said. “It would be really nice if we had something that was ours, if it was something that we had more of a say-so in. Transit has a lot of rules and regulations that they have to follow.”

Councilor Jon Carey said the results of the survey could be illuminating.

“We’re kind of that cusp between urban and rural,” Carey said. “I think what you’re going to find out in the survey is whether or not this rural community is ready for what is typically thought of as an urban service.”

Evander said trolley supporters’ original concept remains unchanged.

“We see that their original vision to do things like celebrate the history of Monmouth and Independence, enhance the economic vitalities of the communities and move people efficiently is compelling,” he said.

Independence is the fiscal agent on the project, working in cooperation with Monmouth. Walker Consultants of Seattle, a firm which specializes in transit, is also working on the proposal.

So far, Evander said, the 800 survey responses received seem to come mostly from younger residents. He added supporters would like to see a wider range of responses, bringing up ideas that have not yet been considered.

“If we just look at one option, perhaps we’ll miss something that’s compelling or that we weren’t thinking about but actually fits the community better,” he said.

Funding for the project could come from a variety of sources, Evander said. Consultants are looking at similar projects in communities such as Gig Harbor, Washington, for possible funding models.

“There are various funding models for these, and a lot of them don’t look like a typical transit funding model,” he said. “We are literally turning over every stone to consider how this might work.”

Evans tacked $300,000 in seed money for the trolley project onto a list of other projects for local communities included into House Bill 5050, an appropriations bill at the end of the 2019 Legislature.

“I am grateful to have been able to provide some initial planning monies for a project that has long captured the imagination of our shared community,” Evans told the Itemizer-Observer.

“The trolley will become an integral part of our intra-community transit experience,” he said. “However, the real value of the trolley is a combination of micro-economic development, tourism and growth management in terms of traffic within the Monmouth-Independence-Western Oregon University area.”

He added the $300,000 is just the beginning, “but it will help us make the case for future investments providing a new experience for all of us.”