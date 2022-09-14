Itemizer-Observer
Ten years ago, the Shagrun brothers - Majeed, Baset, and Mohamed – arrived in the U.S. with a dream, sharing the cuisine of their homeland in Libya, Africa.
On Sept. 1, standing before friends and family at 110 Main Street, their dream evolved from selling Mediterranean food from a cart in a formerly empty parking lot at the location to one of Monmouth’s newest buildings.
The Monmouth Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting in front of the new Habebah Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant owned by the Shagrun brothers across from Main Street Park.
“In 2015, this used to be a parking lot,” Majeed said, pointing to the building behind him. “We used to have a food cart before we opened this place.”
Baset, standing next to his brother, joined the conversation. The building, home for Habebah Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant, was only built a year ago.
“That’s how it started. It started with a food cart, then we had a passion for continuing, and we opened this restaurant,” Basit said.
A big crowd gathered around the restaurant entrance, eagerly waiting for the ribbon to be cut so they could be the first to try the food.
But first, the ribbon was spread out by Monmouth Chamber of Commerce members as the newly assembled team gathered behind the ribbon and in front of the restaurant’s entrance decorated with gold, white and red balloons.
The Chamber of Commerce then asked the team to introduce themselves, starting with the three brothers.
“Hello, everybody, my name is Baset, and these are my brothers Mohamed and Majeed,” Baset started. “We are brothers, one family. Staff, please introduce yourselves.
After the brothers introduced themselves, the six staff members introduced themselves by quickly stating their first names.
Introductions over, Baset continued.
“We are Habebah Mediterranean Cuisine, and we are excited; and it is an honor to be in this community to serve each of you and your loved ones. Thank you so much for having us as part of this community. We are looking forward to providing the best service in this town,” Baset said with a big smile.
The staff joined the crowd in clapping in excitement. Then Mohamed and Baset placed their hands on the giant pair of scissors as Majeed opened the blades and held the shears up to the ribbon.
“One, Two, Three,” the staff and crowd counted as the scissors closed on the red ribbon, cutting it into two pieces.
The crowd produced another audible cheer as bystanders stopped in curiosity.
Then Baset opened the doors using his body to prop the door open as the crowd entered the building to enjoy their first meal served by the three brothers and their staff. The group was big enough that the ordering line extended from the front counter, out of the door and onto the sidewalk.
Habebah Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant
110 Main Street, Monmouth
Open Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
