Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — It wasn’t quite love at first sight.

But what Harlan and Bessie Skelton lack in a fairytale beginning they’ve more than made up for in longevity and happiness together. This year, the couple, now residents of Dallas Retirement Village, will celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary in April.

On Sunday, they will still be each other’s Valentine. But they weren’t right away.

“We met when we were in high school,” Bessie said. They attended school in Philomath.

“We just knew each other,” she added.

Their romantic relationship started after Bessie graduated. Harlan was a year behind her, as he had been held back a year due to illness.

“When he was a junior in high school they drafted him into World War II,” Bessie said. “We both went to a Christian camp.”

That was when they became after-high school sweethearts.

When asked what first made them interested in each other, Bessie said, “He loved the Lord.”

Harlan’s observations were a little less spiritual.

“Ha. She was a blonde, a blue-eyed blonde,” he said.

Harlan started his training in August in North Carolina. Bessie started college at Oregon State University. Most of their courtship was via letter.

That spring Harlan was moved from North Carolina to San Diego, preparing to ship off to Okinawa.

“It was well secured by the time I got there, but I spent a little over a year there,” Harlan said.

Bessie said he asked her to come to San Diego to see him before he left.

“So, I did,” Bessie said. “I quit my job and took the train down to San Pedro where I had a friend. She and her folks took me to San Diego where I met Harlan. That was Easter Sunday. I met him at church and I stayed there.”

It didn’t take long for them to decide to get married before he left.

“We were already engaged,” Bessie recalled, and then asked Harlan: “When did we get engaged?”

“Before we got married,” Harlan responded, with a laugh.

“Oh dear,” Bessie said before continuing with the story. “Anyway, we decided to get married that next Sunday.”

The day was April 8, 1945.

As they were already engaged, the whirlwind wedding wasn’t completely out of romantic impulse. It did take some doing, though, because Bessie wanted to get married in a church and in a white dress.

They managed to schedule the ceremony in a church, and found a wedding dress and witnesses in the short time.

“The pastor married us, his wife sang, my girlfriend from San Pedro was the maid of honor,” Bessie said. “We didn’t have a best man, so I guess Harlan found one on the street.”

“He was alive,” Harlan said.

Bessie giggled with mock exasperation at her husband’s joke. He is known around DRV as the community clown.

“Anyway,” Bessie continued. “He was a Marine, as Harlan was. My girlfriend’s mother and the pastor’s son were the only people in the congregation.”

Their honeymoon was three and half weeks long before he had to ship out on May 8. After that, their correspondence consisted of letters written almost daily while he was overseas.

He returned on May 9, 1946. He was discharged in San Diego and headed home to Philomath and Bessie.

“While he was overseas, I lived with his folks because they lived in Philomath and my folks lived in Summit,” Bessie said. “So, I lived with his folks where I could get a ride to a job in Corvallis. That’s what I did while he was gone.”

When he returned home, he got a job driving a school bus, and finished his last year of high school. They lived in a very small house near Harlan parent’s home. Soon, their family expanded, with daughter Judy arriving some months earlier than expected.

“This was in December, and the baby wasn’t due until March,” Bessie said. “She spent five and half weeks in the incubator. She was three and half pounds.”

Harlan had to make Judy an incubator at home for after she was released from the hospital.

“He built it out of a powder box and put it in a dresser draw,” Bessie said. “That’s how we took care of her for a little while.”

The couple moved in with Harlan’s parents while their daughter was in the hospital.

“Then his dad built a house for us on his property, right next door,” Bessie said. “Things were not easy.”

The couple persevered, living and working in Philomath and Corvallis until Bessie’s retirement in 1984. They have one grandson and two great-grandsons, ages 6 and 8.

They moved to DRV in 2008, where the happy couple is a staff favorite.

When asked if they have wisdom for couples just starting out, Bessie said: “Don’t try to have your own way, and give your partner plenty of room. Let him have his own life.”

Harlan said he would give the same advice.

Bessie said another relationship tip is balancing letting your partner have their own interests and hobbies with finding things you like to do together.

Harlan worked as rural letter carrier until his retirement in 1972, while Bessie was a substitute rural letter carrier on the routes around Philomath. They also worked in logging together. After Harlan’s retirement, they became seasonal travelers, going south for the winter each year.

In keeping with the notion of doing things together, the couple also shares the same birthday month. Bessie turned 96 on Saturday while Harlan will turn 96 later this month.

Harlan said they don’t fight, and Bessie, naturally, agreed.

“No, we didn’t do that,” she said.

That may not be the most important part of their staying power, however.

“We like each other,” Harlan said.

“We’ve had a good marriage,” Bessie added.