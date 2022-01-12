Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — High school girls in 10th or 11th grade at a Polk County school can win up to $500 in the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) annual Speech Trek contest.
The contest, sponsored by the AAUW’s Salem chapter, is March 5 at Chemeketa Community College. Registration runs through Feb. 19 or after 20 applications are received.
This year’s contest theme is “Women’s Progress in Equity.”
Speakers must prepare an original six-minute speech about a current or historic woman who has excelled in science, technology, engineering or math; who has been an effective advocate for social justice and equity; or has been an effective leader in government.
Three cash prizes for $500, $300 and $200 will be awarded.
More information about the contest and its requirements, as well as registration materials and information, are available online at https://salem-or.aauw.net/speech-trek.
