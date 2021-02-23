Tyson Griffiths named to Nebraska’s fall Dean’s List

LINCOLN, NE — Tyson Timothy Griffiths, of Rickreall,has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Griffiths, a sophomore majoring in forensic science, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, a student must achieve a GPA of 3.75.

Nearly 6,800 students at Nebraska have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester.

Dallas resident named to UMass Lowell dean’s list

LOWELL, Mass. — Duncan Bucklin-Larson, of Dallas, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Bucklin-Larson, majoring in English, was named to the dean’s list at UMass Lowell for the fall 2020 semester.

Monmouth resident named to EOU Dean’s List

LA GRANDE — Troy Crafton, of Monmouth, made Eastern Oregon University’s Dean’s List for fall 2020.

EOU named 564 students to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.