Cross makes Cedarville Dean’s List

Cedarville student Trevor Cross, of Dallas, majoring in BS-mathematics, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Gray joins Honor Society

Kiaya Gray, of Monmouth, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gray was initiated at Portland State University.

Gray is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Yang graduates, makes dean’s list at Grove City

Naomi Yang, of Monmouth, recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Grove City College on May 15. Yang was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Yang is a 2017 home-schooled graduate and is the daughter of Jay and Jessyca Yang of Monmouth.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Manzi named to Union Dean’s List

Jason Manzi, of Monmouth, was one of 377 students named to the Union University Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.