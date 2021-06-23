M-I Foundation awards $11,000 in scholarships

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded to eight graduating seniors from Central High School by the Monmouth/Independence Community Foundation (MICF) earlier this month.

Recipients of the awards demonstrated high academic achievement and a strong record of service to the community - engagement that remained consistent even during the pandemic.

The five students to receive the MICF scholarships were Jillian Layton, Naeco Le, Amylisha Mykyta, Johnny Li and Natalie Wells.

Isabel Houser received the Wells Family Scholarship; Jade Gil received the Independence Historic Preservation Corporation Scholarship; and Moana Andrew received the Trammart News Verna Duncan Memorial Scholarship.

The MICF is a nonprofit corporation established in 2000 to benefit the greater Monmouth-Independence area. In addition to its own programs in support of scholarships and classroom enrichment in 13J District Schools, it assists community partners in the investment management of their charitable funds, including the American Legion, Independence Heritage Museum, Monmouth Bi-Centennial, Independence Public Library, Polk County Historical Society, Independence Police Benevolence, Friends of Monmouth Library, Panther Club, M-I Rotary and The Gate.

Sheridan Alumni honor Dallas resident Jim Baltimore

Dr. Jim Baltimore is the 2021 Sheridan High School Alumni Scholarships Educator Hero, announced at the June 7 virtual Senior Awards event.

The Sheridan High alumni awarded $3,000 scholarships to 2021 class valedictorian RaeAnn Dearth and salutatorian Derek Locke in honor of Baltimore who taught vocational agriculture and shop and was advisor for the FFA in Sheridan from 1961 to 1970.

Jim and his wife Cathy, of Dallas, maintain ties with former students and serve as community volunteers in Polk County in their retirement. After teaching in Sheridan, Baltimore taught at Sprague High School and was an administrator for vocational education in Salem—Keizer Schools. He retired in 1998.

Sheridan alumni Larry and Julie (Ellis) Eisele, of Keizer, nominated Baltimore for this year’s honor, the second annual Educator Hero, noting his 37-year career and lifelong dedication to Oregon students and their families.

Dallas resident Ed Brandt chairs the Sheridan High Alumni Scholarship (SHAS). The SHAS has donors from across the USA and advisors who live in Western Oregon and Washington, including Sheridan alumna former Oregon Governor Barbara (Hughey) Roberts.