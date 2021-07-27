Local Residents Named to Pacific University Dean’s List
FOREST GROVE — Local students were named to the dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Dallas: Keiara Halcom, spring 2021 term.
Independence: Sophia Henke, fall 2020 and spring 2021 terms.
Monmouth: Jasmin Shellenbarger, Spring 2021 term; and Haley Taylor, fall 2020 and spring 2021 terms.
Stearns graduates from Pacific University
FOREST GROVE — Dylan Gabriel Stearns of Monmouth graduated from Pacific University in Oregon in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science-Motor Behavior from the College of Arts & Sciences.
Local students graduate from Oregon State
Dallas
Patrick Casalegno, Bachelor of Science, Merchandising Management; Stephen G. Chaffee, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Bridger W. Cook, Bachelor of Science, Energy Systems Engineering; Lois E. Dalton, Bachelor of Arts, Education, Bachelor of Arts, History; Cooper R. Dodge, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences Daniel R. Domes, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Business Administration; Joshua S. Dudley, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Sociology; Richard B. Epperley Jr, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Brenna R. Fowler, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Bradley R. Goodlett, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; C. W. Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Liberal Studies; Ryan E. Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Rebecca L. Murray, Bachelor of Science, History; Triston Ringhouse, Bachelor of Science, Political Science; Catherine G. Rocak, Master of Adapted Physical Education, Adapted Physical Education; Jesse Rojas, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Megan K. Ronco, Bachelor of Science, BioHealth Sciences; Sheridan L. Rutland, Bachelor of Science, Design and Innovation Management; Kaitlyn M. Senger, Bachelor of Science, Apparel Design; Mitchell J. Senger, Doctor of Philosophy, Physics; Makenna I. Setniker, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management; Matthew P. Sleeper, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Sarah J. Stolz, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Tristan B. Thiel, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Agricultural Sciences; Kelly H. Thomson, Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Daniel J. Waldron, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Alexandra B. Watson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Tara N. West, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies; Logan J. Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences.
Grand Ronde
Cameron E. Culp, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Scott I. Reichelt, Bachelor of Arts, Education, Bachelor of Arts, English; Michael T. Reyes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology.
Independence
Thomas P. Braun, Bachelor of Science, Geography and Geospatial Science; Raymundo D. Bustos, Bachelor of Arts, Music; Kirstie L. Finster, Master of Science, Physics; William P. Gapasin, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; Michael D. Lastufka, Bachelor of Science, Education, Bachelor of Science, History; Abigail L. Miller, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Grace M. Neville, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Agricultural Business Management; Victor O. Perez, Bachelor of Science, Bioresource Research; Esmeralda G. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Kyle C. Roerig, Master of Science, Horticulture; Benjamin P. Todd, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Anna M. Torres, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Brandon M. Van Heeswyk, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering.
Monmouth
Nicole C. Bell, Honors Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Environmental Sciences; Kimberly G. Dowe, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Sienna L. East, Bachelor of Science, Public Health; Courtney A. Hogan, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Camarie E. Moreno, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Jennifer A. Patten, Master of Arts, English; Jessica Pico-Peron, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; James H. Rand, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Rebecca L. Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Economics and Policy.
