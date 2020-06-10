Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Patrick Bodily, the new manager for the Independence Public Library, says he’s a proud accidental librarian.
“I didn’t go to school to be a librarian, I just fell into it,” he said. “I’ve loved helping people, and believe that librarians are champions of equity, so the morality of the job aligns with my personal values.”
Bodily’s first library job was more than a decade ago in the circulation department at Utah State University’s Merrill-Cazier library.
“From there, I moved to Richfield, Utah, and was the library director at the Richfield Public Library,” he said. “I’ve been working at the Idaho Commission for Libraries since 2015 where I’ve been working as a public library consultant and as the State Data Coordinator.”
He describes the consultant position as a librarian for other librarians.
“When people walk into a local library and need help, they look for a librarian and ask,” Bodily said. “When librarians need help, they would call and ask me. I provided training on everything from strategic planning, to working with library boards, to levy and bond campaigns.”
Because of pandemic-related closures, the interviews for an open spot at the Independence Public Library were held virtually.
“Once I was offered the position, the city was nice enough to let me come out with my family and see the library and the community to make sure that it was going to be a good fit before I accepted,” Bodily said. “I was able to meet a few members of the library staff while looking over the building and the renovations they have going on, as well as walking around the city with (City Manager) Tom (Pessemier).”
He said he was impressed with library space and how it is normally used.
“I was also told of eventual plans to expand,” Bodily said. “I’d love to see the library have a meeting space that the public could use. I would love to see the library partner with the school district or the parks department to provide outreach at local playgrounds, as well as continue to partner with the museum and the other libraries in the Chemeketa Cooperative Regional Library Service.”
Bodily remembers two libraries from his youth.
“When I was young, we lived a block and a half away from the city library, and I remember walking there, going upstairs to where I thought all the best books were, looking for items on the first computer I ever used, and taking home a stack at a time,” he said.
When he was 13, Bodily moved to Preston, Idaho — which he notes is “home of Napoleon Dynamite.”
“That building was an old Carnegie library, and I distinctly remember walking down the steep stairs at the back of the library into the coolness of the basement to browse the shelves of books,” he said.
Bodily said he is always being influenced by books. His favorites include “The River of No Return,” an autobiography by Cleveland Sellers, “1984” by George Orwell, and anything by Beverly Cleary or Roald Dahl.
His current to-be-read pile includes “Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.,” by Adam Parker; “Fighting Fascism: How to Struggle and How to Win,” by Clara Zetkin; “Bread: A Baker’s Book of Techniques and Recipes,” by Jeffrey Hamelman; and “The Miracle of Mindfulness” by Thich Nhat Hanh.
“I’m proud to say that I had an active sourdough starter before COVID-19 was ever a thing,” Bodily said. “I love baking sourdough bread.”
Bodily starts in the library manager position on June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.