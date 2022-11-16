Acres of Hope Youth Ranch conducted a volunteer outreach Saturday, a first for the ranch whose mission is to share healing, opportunity purpose and education – HOPE – with teens who may be feeling depressed or suffering from trauma. The ranch, on Rickreall Road in Independence, attracts volunteers from Dallas to Salem. The inaugural effort to draw more volunteer ranch hands was seen as a success, though in the early morning last Saturday some regular ones were the first to show up. They are from left volunteer Elizabeth Schneider, Jayme Gallegos, who is the volunteer coordinator for Acres of Hope, and volunteer Ellie Hofer.
