An Adair Village woman was killed Thursday in a head-on collision on Highway 99.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W, about 7 miles south of Monmouth.
A preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year-old male from Lacy, Washington, had crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette, 69, of Adair Village.
Pillette and a passenger, a 2-year-old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette, 64, of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Infinity driver and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera, 42, also of Lacy, received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital.
Oregon State Police were assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
