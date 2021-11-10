Itemizer-Observer report

ALBANY — Adam Kohler is Pacific Power’s new regional business manager in the Willamette Valley area.

Based in Albany, Kohler will have responsibility for Polk and Benton counties, and parts of Linn County. He will serve Albany, Corvallis, Dallas, Independence and Millersburg as well as surrounding communities.

In this role he will foster the company’s relationships with those communities as well as manage the accounts of Pacific Power’s large commercial and industrial customers in the area.

Kohler worked with CenturyLink and its corporate predecessors since 2000, first in Portland, then in Boise and finally Salem. Since moving back to the Willamette Valley in 2012, Kohler has dedicated himself to giving back to the community through his time working on non-profit boards, city boards and commissions, as well as school district committees and task forces.

“I am a firm believer in not only working to succeed in my professional life, but also striving to make a difference in the communities where I work and live,” said Kohler. “I’m very fortunate to work for Pacific Power, a company that shares those values and is dedicated to empowering the communities we serve.”

Kohler has served on the United Way Executive Board, the Salem-Keizer School District Budget Committee and two City of Salem boards, the Cultural Tourism and Promotion Advisory Board and the Community Services and Housing Commission.

Kohler, who has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Northwest Nazarene University, has spent his entire career working for public utilities in operations and customer account management roles. He joined Pacific Power as an area distribution manager in 2020 and his educational background, knowledge of the industry and investment in customer and community service will work well to further Pacific Power’s commitment to customer and community success.

Pacific Power serves over 75,000 customers in the mid-Willamette Valley. Kohler will be the main contact for all government, community and business organizations.

“Our customers and the partnerships we create to build local community prosperity are the reason we are in business,” said Alan Meyer, director of commercial accounts and community relations. “Delivering exceptional service is a team effort across our company and depends on effective communication, a close working relationship with our operations professionals, and always being in tune with our customers’ needs.”

Kohler lives in the Salem area with his family.