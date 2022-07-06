Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – It’s been five years since law enforcement agencies in Polk County approved a plan for the use of intentional deadly force when suspected criminal acts involve a severe threat against police or sheriff’s deputies. Last week, the framework of the plan – which is due for a fresh look – was presented by Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton to the Independence City Council.
The legislation underlying the plan is now almost 25 years old. However, it isn’t simply terminology and phrasing that’s open to discussion.
The “aftermath” of such events also is becoming a potential topic – specifically, the possible emotional impacts on the officers involved in such incidents. “People who come into this profession as a normal person should not leave this profession broken,” Garton said, when asked about the mental toll that can occur under such threats.
Attracting and retaining law enforcement recruits has become a serious challenge. Why? It’s apparently a result of the post-pandemic “great resignation” combined with a social climate that sometimes seems to convey harsh public judgment on law enforcement personnel in general, according to reports by media outlets ranging from Portland to Eugene.
Polk County’s plan, called the “Law Enforcement Intentional Use of Deadly Force Response,” has been in effect since 2008 -- the last update was in 2017. The plan defines deadly physical force as capable of “readily causing death or serious physical injury.” A choke hold, firearm discharge or car maneuver aimed at a suspect engaged in a life-threatening act may fall into that category.
After an initial “scene briefing,” a couple of mandates are followed in the wake of circumstances involving deadly force: A 48-hour waiting period prior to official interviews with the officers involved, to provide some time to process the trauma; A six-month follow-up to determine lingering effects. Oregon law also requires a period of at least 72 hours before a return to duty. However, “I have never seen anyone come back that quick,” Garton observed.
Within the six-month interval, there is a mandatory evaluation and a second optional one, which may reveal underlying issues that didn’t surface immediately. But almost immediately ongoing mental health checks are underway, even though they may not be obvious, Garton added. “You really need to pay attention that person,” he stressed.
Some law officers may want to appear better than they feel, perhaps because of stigmatizing that can occur when mental health assistance is sought.
“I like to think this is changing,” Garton said.
In his office, he’s tried to make mental health counseling seen as a necessary part of “healthy recovery” from a life-threatening episode, he said.
By making such counseling a typical part of the protocol, Garton is hoping that it will be seen as normal and routine. He credits the use of several church chaplains for helping him do this – they’ve made themselves available almost any time and have strived to provide a comforting, compassionate setting for those suffering job-related trauma. “They’ve been great for us,” Garton said.
A peer support team is part of the approach, as well – members may be able to detect even subtle behavioral differences, he added. The men and women of his office often can spot signs of stress in a colleague before he can, ranging from personality changes to alcohol use that goes beyond previous social drinking, he said.
“I think calling in sick more often can also be a signal,” Garton noted.
It’s critically important to offer support in a sensitive way – any intervention should be handled with a high degree of care or it can be perceived it as a case of being singled out, he said.
At the Independence Police Department (IPD), the reactions of IPD officers to job stressors – and not just those arising from physical threats while performing their duties – are continually under consideration, explained Independence Police Chief Robert Mason. Making sure that officers have access to mental health professionals and keeping abreast of when they might need therapeutic counseling has become an important part of police force oversight, he added.
And it isn’t simply the use of deadly force that leaves personal trauma for police in its wake, he stressed.
“We see this with cases of child abuse,” Mason explained. When IPD officers find and probe crimes involving harmful acts or exploitation of children, the consequences to the investigators’ own mental health can be substantial, he added.
“As a result, beginning this year we entered into a contract with a psychologist to provide mental health check-ins with our detectives,” Mason said.
It’s one well known in the local law enforcement community who works with several other agencies, he said.
The law enforcement agencies slated to participate in the plan update include representatives from all police departments in Polk County, as well as the Salem Police Department. Garton and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton are co-chairing the panel.
