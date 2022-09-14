Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – To encourage residents to participate in a housing-needs survey, the city put an online questionnaire on the town’s Facebook page, along with an engaging, longtime local real estate broker who explained why houses cost so much. It turns out the realtor had more to say than what’s on the video.
In the online presentation, Chet Graham, of Realty First in Dallas, covered quite a bit of information. But, in a follow-up interview on issues he raised – infrastructure costs, high demand, low inventory – he stressed that Independence is attracting deep-pocket retirees, not growing families.
And, though the city’s promotional efforts label the downtown as a thriving hub, the “charming and vibrant” Main Street isn’t drawing buyers, Graham said. Sure, it “closes the deal” for many couples, but typically they have a big down payment or the cash to buy a home outright, and they like the neighborhood, he said.
Graham noted that he was referring only to new subdivisions – still expanding – in the southeast part of town, past 7th Street. It’s also an area that city officials have targeted as a potential site of some relatively affordable housing.
However, the concept of smaller lots and higher density is problematic, Graham pointed out. It creates more difficulties than it’s likely to solve, such as parking squeezes, while failing to lower market prices substantially.
“This is not going to be affordable” by city standards, Graham said.
A look at how new trends and old challenges are likely to keep housing prices high also suggests a change in population may be underway.
When tourism takes hold, home prices rise
From the middle-class homes that were transformed into a high-end neighborhood just by being near New Orleans’ French Quarter to tiny houses in California that are now worth more than a million dollars for being within earshot of the ocean, popular tourist spots are associated with what is called “tourism gentrification.” This phenomenon has been well documented, and there’s some evidence it is occurring in Independence.
In fact, tourism seems to attract migrating retirees, at least in many cases. When small towns show growth that seems to signal gentrification – coffee shops served by baristas, boutique stores with unique gifts – certain groups seem to be attracted. In general, they fall into three categories: retirees, “returnees” and entrepreneurs.
At least that’s what a group of academic researchers from universities across the country found. Retirees are seeking a good quality of life, which includes a new and modern house and an enjoyable environment beyond it. “Returnees” are adults who grew up in the area, but left; However, when changes occur that make their former hometown an appealing destination, they come back. The third group, entrepreneurs, migrate in to help build a promising business community.
“Given the current economic circumstances among other variables, I do believe this will be a trend,” predicted one of the authors, E’Lisha Fogle PhD, assistant professor at the Collins College of Hospitality Management at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
“Specifically, cost of living in many regions may push persons towards these peri-urban communities that still offer some resemblance of city life and amenities, but at more reasonable costs,” she said.
As for retirees, they are an increasing demographic, according to Graham.
“They have money, and they want the houses that are being built with amenities,” he said.
When building costs go up, those prices are passed on to buyers
One way the state, and now Independence, is attempting to create affordable alternatives is through the development of duplexes or multiple units and smaller lots.
Even so, infrastructure and materials continue to reach new heights, said Graham.
Independence has no influence on supply-side issues, of course. However, the city’s newly proposed “system development charges” – fees developers pay for tapping into city infrastructure – will be a burden on developers, some of them say.
The new fee schedule, if adopted, will go to a recommended $24,918, compared with the current $15,845. That’s a little more than a $9,000 increase, which is simply too high, Graham said.
Code changes by the city have complicated regulations for builders
Developers and contractors have reported that one of the hardest things about practicing their profession in Independence is the city’s pattern of changing development codes.
One regional home builder has called it a “pendulum swing.”
Marilyn Morton, a longtime city councilor, has seen it, too. More than 15 years ago, when the city wanted to ban “snout houses,” builders showed up at meetings to protest the change. A ”snout house” is a term often used to refer to homes with dominant or protruding garages.
Eventually, the idea of a ban on this configuration was dropped – but it resurfaced more recently when new planning personnel decided it was time to revisit that issue.
In the first round of discussion years ago, Morton observed that prohibiting snout houses would be like “legislating aesthetics.” However, more recently, she supported implementing design standards that bar them. Her opinion changed due the “evolving” desires of homebuilders and of buyers and, more importantly, as a result of safety considerations, she said.
A staff report to the council suggested the potential for a higher risk of criminal activity in neighborhoods where “snout houses” predominate.
“That is what influenced my vote,” Morton said.
Now, the city requires that any street-facing attached garage on a duplex, townhouse, or multiple-dwelling unit “shall not exceed 50% of the overall building length as viewed from the street.”
At the time of its passage, this code change was seen as a step toward helping homes have curb appeal. Now, however, the city has completely. dropped the home-building requirement for a garage – a switch that has caused some puzzlement on the part of builders. Will this lower new home costs? When he was asked about it, Graham summed up his opinion without hesitation.
Removing garages as a needed feature for new homes makes “no sense,” he said.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
