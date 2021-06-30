Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH — Kimball Thomson, Caden Glisson, Jared Jeffries, Braxton Duncan, Corben Eastwood, and Seth White, all Boy Scouts from Troop 30 in Monmouth, were eagerly awaiting to have their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on March 13, 2020.
It turned out to be an unlucky Friday the 13th.
The day before, the sponsoring organization, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, canceled all public meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifteen months later, on June 12, the boys finally received their awards.
The boys’ Eagle projects included two coat drives — one for homeless and needy Central School District students and another for the Ella Curran Food Bank, creating a “lending library” of formal wear for Central High School, making heart-shaped pillows for cardiac patients, collecting toys and stuffed toys for pediatric patients, and constructing mason bee boxes for Minto Brown Park.
