RICKREALL — A long line of vehicles lined up at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall about an hour before masks and hand sanitizer were to be distributed to local farmers and farm workers on Thursday morning.
“We passed out about 26,000 of the 30,000 masks that we had and about 500 bottles of hand sanitizer,” said Alisha Atha, office manager for Polk County’s OSU Extension Service. “We had about 125 different farms/businesses pick up PPE.”
OSU Extension collaborated the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon National Guard to distribute the protective gear.
Gov. Kate Brown directed approximately 1 million KN95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to be distributed to the agricultural community throughout the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Department of Agriculture distribution guidance said to give one box of masks for each employee and two bottles of sanitizer to each farmer or rancher, and four bottles of sanitizer to each labor contractor.
Each box of masks contained 10 disposable masks and the hand sanitizer came in 24 oz. bottles.
People who picked up the supplies also received a fact sheet from the state about what the masks are and are not effective for and hand washing information from Food Hero, an initiative of Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education program. Both documents were in English and in Spanish.
“We do still have some additional PPE and we are waiting on guidance on how this will be distributed,” Atha said. “We will be sending out communication via email and through social media if we’re able to have folks pick up from the office.”
The Extension office is currently closed to the public, she said.
“There are talks about another distribution, but no information on whether it will be to the same sector of the Agriculture industry or to other partner agencies,” Atha said. “This was organized by the Oregon Department of Agriculture overall, so guidance will come from them.”
Click here for more information about OSU Extension Service.
Click here for more information about Food Hero.
