Itemizer-Observer staff report

SHERIDAN — Multiple agencies responded to a wildland fire on SW Latham Road near SW Muddy Valley Road Friday morning.

Due to the weather and the fire being in cut straw near a residence, crews called for additional assistance from McMinnville Fire Department who provided a tender and a brush truck.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley volunteer firefighters responded in an engine and two brush trucks while career staff staffed a tender, taking one ambulance out of service.

Medic staff from the Grand Ronde station moved up to Willamina and an additional staff able to respond to fire or medical calls remained in Rickreall to cover the three districts.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde moved up a tender and an engine up to the Sheridan Station for fire coverage.

Oregon Department of Forestry arrived and assisted with fire suppression and remained on scene to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The fire reached approximately 1.5 acres in size and burned cut straw, blackberry bushes and a few trees before it was extinguished.

As a reminder, the wind and heat make for increased fire danger and the Sheridan Fire Department encourages the public limit use of heat and/or spark sources as much as possible to reduce the risk of starting a fire.