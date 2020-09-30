Itemizer-Observer

SALEM — Oregon legislators passed House Bill 4213 in June and banned commercial and residential evictions, but the clock is ticking.

Come Jan. 8, landlords can resume requiring current rent payments. They can also request back rent, but tenants have 14 days to ask for a six-month grace period. That makes back rent due March 31. Even so, many people are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Money for months of back rent will not miraculously appear by the end of March.

Shiana Weaver might be able to help people in need.

Weaver is the program manager for the Mid-Willamette Valley Action Agency in Polk County, and her agency offers rental assistance for people who have lost their ability to pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic. To qualify for assistance, they have to provide proof they’re behind in the rent.

“No one is getting eviction notices at the moment, so they have to provide something like a letter from the landlord saying their rent is past due,” Weaver said. “These are folks who would be facing an eviction if the moratorium wasn’t in place.”

That describes a lot of people, she added.

“Typically, we’ve been seeing a lot of folks who have lost a job or couldn’t go back to work because of school and day-care closures, and they have to stay home to take care of their children,” she said. “We’re also seeing people unable to work because they’re in a high risk group for infection.”

The program can provide enough money to cover rental payments from last March through the current month and possibly through January. Applicants go through the agency’s Polk County Resource Center. The money is routed through ARCHES, a Salem-based program to help people experiencing homelessness.

Applicants can go online at www.mwvcaa.org go or call 503-399-9080, ext. 4003, to get on a list for an assessment to determine if they’re qualified for rental assistance.

The coronavirus contributes to a growing problem with homelessness in Polk County, Weaver said, where smaller communities such as Dallas, Monmouth and Independence are seeing a spike in the number of people visibly living outside.

“Even out in our rural areas, we’re seeing people living in out-buildings without access to water and electricity,” she said.

Employees at the Mid-Willamette Valley Action Agency help people get off the street through a variety of services.

“You don’t have to be homeless,” Weaver said. “You can be at what’s called imminent risk. You can have received a shut-off notice and be coming out of an unstable situation.”

Among its other services, the agency provides copies of birth certificates for native Oregonians. Many people have lost what is usually a vital document for acquiring other forms of identification and establishing basic identity. “Anyone who was born in Oregon can get a birth certificate through us,” Weaver said.

Lack of birth certificates and other documents are just one more obstacle people need to overcome, she added. “We’re really working to overcome those barriers that led to people being homeless or keep them from stable housing.”