There’s a theatrical production this month that catches the merriment of the season with more hit songs than any other musical of its time.
It’s Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn,” the 1942 film that launched the world’s highest-selling record ever, “White Christmas,” and featured the greatest dancer of the era, Fred Astaire, who nonetheless was required to sing. It also featured the most popular singer of the period, Bing Crosby, who nonetheless was required to dance. The pairing worked out just fine, creating a Christmas classic.
The beloved movie’s magic has been recaptured by Janey Jefferson and a cast of local talent for the Arts Integrated Ministry at the First Baptist Church. The AIM performers are breathing new life into 60-year-old hits such as “Easter Parade” and “Be Careful It’s My Heart,” as well as “Happy Holiday.”
The story revolves around a farm that is transformed into an inn at holidays, so guests visit during those special times – a plot that resulted in songs that have lived on due to their association with a particular day.
Vidal Pena, one of the actors in the cast, explained that the musical is a special one – some of its songs gave rise to other story lines that ended up as motion pictures, too.
“Blue Skies,” for example, about a showgirl, was released to good reviews a few years later. “Easter Parade” also became a movie – in it, a young Judy Garland croons to Fred Astaire that she could “write a sonnet” about his Easter bonnet, which is a festooned top hat. Garland made the song a timeless tribute to that special springtime day.
The most famous follow-up film is “White Christmas,” which takes its title track from the most successful song in the history of music. But even the largely forgotten tune “Lazy” went on to be highlighted in the film “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” when the song was repurposed into a sultry version sung by Marilyn Monroe.
The dates for “Holiday Inn” are Dec. 2-3 and 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Dec. 4 and 11. The show is at the stage hall of the First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth Street. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, see https://www.artsintegratedministry.com.
