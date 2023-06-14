LWW

Aslan the Lion crowns Peter, and later his three siblings, as kings and queens of Narnia after prevailing over the evil White Witch in AIM’s production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

 Photo by Carlos Guerrero/Beared Mugshot Photography

When the regular directors at the Arts Integrated Ministry were too busy to helm their 2023 summer production, Jennifer Hibbard was all too eager to step up in their place.

Hibbard has usually been involved in the technical side of AIM’s productions since their very first one. She said she couldn’t have picked a better time to direct her first play for the First Baptist Church’s theatrical company - a longtime family favorite “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.