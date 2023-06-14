When the regular directors at the Arts Integrated Ministry were too busy to helm their 2023 summer production, Jennifer Hibbard was all too eager to step up in their place.
Hibbard has usually been involved in the technical side of AIM’s productions since their very first one. She said she couldn’t have picked a better time to direct her first play for the First Baptist Church’s theatrical company - a longtime family favorite “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
“It’s one of those stories we’ve been hearing from parents that we should do,” Hibbard said. “I love this story. It’s been something all of us have been wanting to do, the whole directing team. It’s close to our hearts.”
AIM began with 12 students cobbling together a small variety show in the fall of 2016. It has since grown into a theatrical company that now averages 50-60 performers, from age 5 to 60, in a full-scale Broadway style musical production each spring.
Hibbard said being as musicals were not her forte, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” was the ideal traditional play to produce for the community.
Originally penned by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Joseph Robinette, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is the first novel in the Chronicles of Narnia series. It tells the tale of four English children, who after being relocated to a large, old country house during WWII, discover a mysterious wardrobe. After investigating, they step through and discover the fantastical world of Narnia and quickly find themselves embroiled in its political machinations.
“For me personally, C.S. Lewis was a Christian and his story has parallels to the Bible,” Hibbard said. “For a Christian organization like AIM, to have a story able to tell so true to what we believe, that follows along what God’s done for us, provided for us, is something so special, especially while remaining popular in a secular world.”
For example, Hibbard points to a central character within the realm of Narnia, the lion Aslan, that is actually is a representation of Jesus.
“Just as Jesus died for our signs, Aslan dies in place of Edmond for his treachery. It’s a story of good triumphing over evil,” she said.
With a cast of about 50 actors, ranging in age from 5 to over 60, and another 25 in the technical crew, Hibbard didn’t have many challenges finding each of them each an integral role for the production. One big challenge, however, in recreating an epic tale within the small confines of the First Baptist Church stage was the battle scenes.
“It was my first time directing a very large battle. A lot of actors had to safely learn ‘stage fighting.’ It was a lot of fun,” Hibbard said. “A lot of little kids, teaching them sword fighting, and seniors too, has definitely been a fun and interesting experience.”
She added another fun challenge was accommodating an actress confined to a wheelchair, needing to revamp the stage to give her access.
“But it made the play even better. We decided it gave Father Christmas’s sled and the White Witch’s sled some fun options to slide down the new ramp,” she said.
Hibbard was even able to find their youngest actors pivotal roles.
“When Aslan is sentenced to die, he’s tied up. The mice come in and chew through the ropes to free him. The 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds play the mice. They’re the cutest little things. They have such a joy of being here.”
AIM’s “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” is being performed at 7 p.m. June 16-17 and 23-24 with a 3 p.m. matinee June 15 and 18 at the First Baptist Church of Independence, located at 1505 Monmouth St., in Independence. Tickets are available for a suggested $5 donation online at www.artsintegratedministry.com/2019-20-theatrical-season.
Hibbard has a simple message for longtime fans of AIM’s annual productions and for any first timers.
“I hope they’ll come out and have a fun time. We’re excited to put on this play. It’s a fun story and I hope that the fun we’ve had shines through,” she said.
