INDEPENDENCE — Many activities were shut down last year in an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the local theater scene.

Now, 15 months after its originally scheduled debut, the Arts Integrated Ministry (AIM) presents “My Son, Pinocchio, Geppetto’s Musical Tale.”

Janey Jefferson, choreographer and co-director with Jerimiah Price, said their entire production team was very excited when Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted all the coronavirus restrictions and allowed businesses to re-open 100%.

She explained the Arts Integrated Ministry generally alternates yearly between a biblical production, like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and family friendly shows, such as “Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang.” She added to not let AIM’s cast of amateurs fool you.

“We put on a very professional show for not having real theater or paid actors,” Jefferson explained. “AIM is a family. We all love each other, meeting more than twice a week, spending time together. We’re a family and it shows in our productions, in the love and care we put into the production.”

This year, “My Son, Pinocchio, Geppetto’s Musical Tale” features 50 cast members, not including the directors, costumers, and the sound, lights and other list of crew behind the scenes. Jefferson said participant ages range from 8 to 60-plus and include students who have never been on stage before to semi pros.

She said most of the cast were able to return this year, minus a few who had other commitments this summer or couldn’t come back.

“But we gained few new ones as well,” Jefferson added.

Regardless, they are all looking forward to presenting the Disney stage adaptation of the classic cartoon, only told from Geppetto’s point of view.

“It’s very similar, with the same basic story same,” Jefferson said. “A woodworker makes a puppet, makes a wish on star, and a fairy brings him to life. The boy runs away to Pleasure Island, is turned into a donkey, all that stuff. But the play goes more in depth. It explores the parent/child relationship, showing no parent/child relationship is perfect.”

“My Son, Pinocchio, Geppetto’s Musical Tale” also features such classic songs as “When you wish upon a star” and “I’ve got no strings,” along with a host of new songs by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz.

Even though the crew was looking forward to bringing the production to the stage, Jefferson said they decided to continue to be a little more conservative than the state was saying they could be. So, rather than confine the musical indoors where the members of the public may still feel uncomfortable gathering as the pandemic winds down, AIM has moved the whole production outside to the parking lot behind the church. The audience will be able to view it from the nearby field in an amphitheater experience, Jefferson said.

“We had to re-stage most things. We had to completely rethink the sets. They’re much smaller indoors. But outdoors, everything is much bigger,” Jefferson explained.

Another challenge was redesigning costumes for many of the younger actors who’d grown over the past year.

Regardless of where it’s held, Jefferson said now is the perfect time to be taking on the production.

“People are ready to get out and see live theater again,” Jefferson said.

“My Son, Pinocchio, Geppetto’s Musical Tale”

When: 8:30 p.m., July 15-17

Where: First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St. Independence

Admission: Tickets are free and reservation are available online at https://bit.ly/3yOZR7j.

Donations at the door will be greatly appreciated.

Of note: Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.