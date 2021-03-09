DALLAS — Polk County Commissioner Mike Ainsworth announced March 2 he will be retiring at the end of July.

Ainsworth said he made the announcement five months early to give fellow commissioners Craig Pope and Lyle Mordhorst plenty of time to begin and complete the long process of selecting his replacement.

Ainsworth, who will be 66 in May, was first elected as county commissioner in 2010. His latest term was set to expire at the end of 2022. However, he said he decided to retire 1 ½ years early to spend more time with family.

“My mother in law passed away recently and my mom is still alive,” Ainsworth said. “She’s 87 and I’d still like to go with her and take her places, any time I want and don’t have to be on a time schedule.”

The last time the commissioners had to pick a replacement was when Craig Pope and Ainsworth selected Lyle Mordhorst to replace a retiring Jennifer Wheeler in 2019 over four other finalists.

County Administrator Greg Hansen said that process worked out well and would most likely be followed again this time.

“We’ll probably start taking applications sometime beginning in April, closing in May,” Hansen said. “Then begin interviewing qualified candidates the first of June. They’d then be making a decision probably six weeks out (from Ainsworth’s retirement), in the of middle June, to give the selected applicant adequate time to give notice if they have a job.”

He added by law a replacement has to be place within 30 days, but because Ainsworth gave notice so early, a candidate should be in place by Aug. 1.

Hansen said the county will post a notice on its website and in the Itemizer-Observer when the application process will begin. He added last time, the county received 29 applications to replace Wheeler. Hansen split the stack of applications between Pope and Ainsworth, asking them to select their top seven or so. The overlapping candidates were interviewed in public before a final selection was made.

Ainsworth said since he will be around for the entire selection process, he hopes his colleagues seek his input to “give his two cents” toward his ultimate replacement.

In the meantime, he said his time with the county commissioners has been a good run.

“I’ve gotten to meet a lot of wonderful people I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to meet before. I’m a firm believer that the place we live is only as good as we make it. I’ve lived in Polk County my whole life. It’s my home,” Ainsworth said. “There’s a lot of good people in the county. There’s a lot of good people working for the county, who could be working any place else for more money. It’s like a family atmosphere. That’s why I’ve enjoyed it.”