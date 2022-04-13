Itemizer-Observer
Five aviators from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), with a combined 250 years of flying experience, received the Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award on April 9 at the Independence State Airport in Independence. The awards were presented by Joe Mollahan from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Wright Brother’s Master Pilot award requires a pilot to hold a US Civil Aviation Authority or Federal Aviation Administration pilot certificate. The aviator also must have 50 years or more of civil and military piloting experience, or 50 or more years of combined experience in piloting and aircraft operations, be a US citizen and not have any airman certificates revoked.
The first award went to Jacob “Jake” Thiessen, who reached his 50-year milestone on Sept. 26, 2020. Thiessen’s flying career started in 1970 when he took his first solo flight out of Roseburg, Oregon.
The Highlight of Thiessen’s flying career was a trip to Kugluktuk, located in one of Canada’s Northern territories near the Arctic Circle, off the coast of the Arctic Ocean.
Mollahan asked Thiessen what brought him to the coast of the Arctic Ocean.
“I have a friend who was on a research ship that pulled into Kugluktuk, and he wanted to go there on his own,” Thiessen said. “Kelly and I in my airplane, and John and girlfriend in his. He flew from Victoria, where he lives. We met at Prince George, and from there, we flew to Yellow Knife, where we spent a couple of nights. Then we had a problem getting fuel. They said they were out. But we called in the following morning, and they asked what we were flying. I told them it was a couple of experimental aircraft. They then said they have fuel for that, and we flew to Kugluktuk.”
The next aviator Mollahan called to the front of the room was Charles West Jr., who first soloed an aircraft on Sept. 15, 1970.
“I started questioning Chuck’s decision-making capabilities when I read his resume because he started in the aviation business by jumping out of airplanes,” Mollahan said. “Then, the light must have turned on because he got his pilot’s license and started flying airplanes having other people jump from his plane. You couldn’t pay me enough money to jump out of an airplane.”
The next pilot honored was Gary Evens, who took his first solo flight on July 25, 1967, out of Molino, Oregon.
Evens has a lot of time flying in Alaska, where he was involved in an accident hauling canned goods and soda.
“When I read the cargo description, it was canned food and soda pop. The first thing that flashed into my mind was if you are going to be crashed in a bush for a while, having a plane full of canned food and soda pop is not a bad way to be stranded. The only other question would be, ‘do you have a can opener?’” Mollahan asked sarcastically.
Mollahan next recognized David Heusser, who has owned 12 airplanes in his flying career. He soloed his first flight out of Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 7, 1967.
“I noticed in the trends is that if you’re a professional aviator. Once you have a family, you must get bigger airplanes as your family grows,” Mollahan said.
“I started with a two-seat than four, then six,” Heusser replied.
Then Clifton Hanson was called upon, who had been flying since 1965.
“Clifton Hanson’s first solo flight was out of Walla-Walla, Washington, on April 1, 1965,” Hollahan announced.
“Yep, on April fool’s day,” Hanson replied as he walked to the front of the room.
Mollahan noted the highlight of Hanson’s flying career.
“You once flew from Canada to southern California,” Hollahan asked.
“It was the first airplane I bought, and it was in one day going about 100 mph,” Hanson said.
“That must have been before duty rest,” an audience member yelled out.
Mollahan noted something else about Hanson’s love for aviation.
“So, I understand before your house was complete, you got married here in the hanger,” Mollahan asked.
“That’s right,” Hanson confirmed. “I was dressed up as Charles Lindbergh. My wife dressed up as Amelia Earhart, and my daughters dressed up in Navy Blue Angel flight suits. So, we had the modern with the old. The wedding guests were waiting for her to show up at the back of the hangar. Instead, she taxied her airplane in front of the hangar.”
“There is nothing wrong with that, if you’re going to do it that’s how it’s done,” Mollahan replied chuckling.
After Mollahan finished introducing and highlighting the careers of the five aviators, they all came to the front of the room to receive their plaques, jacket lapels, and awards. The room filled with clapping and cheering from the audience as the award ceremony closed and the five pilots stood together for a photograph.
