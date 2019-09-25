INDEPENDENCE — Linda and Dan Mowry, of Canby, were happy to welcome people into their home away from home on Saturday afternoon.

They were part of the third annual Airstreams on Main rally that lined downtown Independence with shiny recreational vehicles.

“We came last year, so they were keen to stop in and check it out,” said Micayla Lally, who brought sons Maximus, 11, and Constantine, 8, to view the vehicles.

Dan sat outside in a lawn chair with Molly the dog while Linda gave a tour to the Lallys.

The Mowrys have had their Airstream for about a year and half.

Before that, they had a fifth wheel.

“Oh gosh. We had no idea it’d be so different,” Linda said.

Dan said he had no idea it would be so good.

They also enjoy the company of fellow travelers on Airstream Club rallies.

“It’s nice to travel with Airstream people,” Linda said. “They’re very helpful.”

One of the first things she did when they bought this vehicle is make quilts for the beds and coordinating pillows, Dan said.

Linda used fabric that features artist Kathy Degendorfer’s camping-themed paintings.

James and Deporhal Denmark, of Gresham, traveled to Independence for the event with their dog Mack.

James is impressed with the quality of the Airstream, and noted how many of them, regardless of age, are “still registered and roadworthy due to the quality of their construction.”

He also enjoys the camaraderie that comes along with the Oregon Airstream Club.

“The community is great,” Deporhal said.

Club members come from all walks of life, James added.

While Airstreams maintain much of the classic look they’ve had since the 1940s, the modern vehicles have updated technology.

The Denmarks have solar panels outside their vehicle, alongside their pink flamingo decorations, another hallmark of many Airstream enthusiasts.

Since they both still work, they usually take short trips, but did manage a 10-day excursion to the Grand Canyon.

Airstreams on Main is a partnership between the Independence Downtown Association and Oregon Airstream Club.

For more information on the Oregon Airstream Club, oregon.airstreamclub.net.