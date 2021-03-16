Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — All Walmart pharmacies in Oregon began scheduling COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the state on March 10.

As appointments become available, they will appear in the Walmart scheduler at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

While supplies last, vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oregon, which can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Oregon, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, in a press release. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the state of Oregon to help increase access to vaccines for eligible populations in the state. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the time frame required.

Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart is supporting the vaccine rollout, go to https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.