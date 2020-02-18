Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Lyle Elementary School teacher Stephanie Hofferber said her school is operating in “crisis mode” on most days.
Hofferber said the cause of the crisis is the extreme behavior of a small portion of the school’s students. She said that between the beginning of the year and Feb. 5, the school has issued 131 major referrals. Of those, 44 percent were for physical aggression, and 29 percent for defiance or insubordination.
She said 122 of the referrals were from 15 students.
Hofferber, Lyle media specialist Dawn Rocak, and behavior support specialist Lana Mabry took their concerns to the Dallas School Board on Feb. 10, speaking on behalf of the staff. Many teachers and staff attended the meeting wearing Lyle T-shirts.
“The behaviors are pretty crazy. We are only here because we care,” Hofferber said. “We care about our students; we care about our staff.”
Mabry listed incidents of aggression against the staff of the behavioral support room, The Lion’s Den, experienced since Jan. 1.
Staff members in the room have been hit 196 times, kicked 185 time, pinched 38 times, spit on or at 15 times, and had items thrown at them nine times.
“We have a kindergarten assistant who is targeted by a student daily. She’s been hit, kicked, shoved, headbutted in the stomach and scratched,” Mabry said.
She said that the behavior staff responds quickly, but can’t prevent all incidents.
“When she gives us that call, we run as fast as we can to her. We also sometimes are dealing with seclusions that require two of us, or some of us are helping out in the playground or in the bathroom or something else,” she said. “We try to get to her as fast as we can, but sometimes we also are supporting other kids that need us at that time, too.”
Mabry said she loves her job, and thinks Lyle is a good school, but asked the board for help.
“I’m new to this position. Before I was a special ed teacher and I had no idea what happened on the other side of this, because I think our behavior staff tries to help so much,” she said. “The amount of support we get schoolwide has been incredible. I feel like the hardest part of my job every day is that I feel like I’m not doing enough. It’s not because I don’t have amazing people in the day I work with, but because there’s not enough of us to go around.”
They asked for more resources and staff to help with students with the most severe issues.
“Basically, we need help. We’ve needed help for the last several years,” Hofferber said. “Our students are crying for help. Like Lana said, we are doing the best we can, but it’s not enough.”
Board member Jon Woods said he needs a comprehensive list of what is needed to help students and staff, and wondered why the issue wasn’t raised during the budget process.
“It’s super frustrating for me, too, because I know about it. I’ve seen and I’ve heard about it. It’s a helpless feeling, but I didn’t hear much during the budgetary process,” Woods said. “There needs to be, this is the red line. It can’t be less than this because this is exactly what we need to accomplish this.”
He said the board needs that information because it will be receiving more money through the Student Success Act.
“I need to know what you need, just straight up, for next year when we get more money,” he said. “We need to know how to spend that.”
Board member Dave Hunt said the district may need to look at the issue from a different perspective. He said an alternative school, similar to Morrison Campus Alternative School, at the elementary level would help.
“Lyle’s got a problem. Guess what? Oakdale’s got the same problem. So does Whitworth, so does LaCreole,” Hunt said. “Our problem is systemic and we don’t approach it that way.”
Hofferber agreed, but said it needs to be open to all students, not just those with identified behavior issues.
“Some of the kids don’t do well. We already have kids on half-day schedules because they don’t do well coming to school at 8 in the morning,” she said. “They haven’t had any sleep, they haven’t eaten any breakfast. They need to have a different kind of curriculum that is kinda more geared toward them. I think if you looked at it as a program where anybody could be part of it. You can choose to be part of this alternative program because there are other kids in our school that would benefit from something similar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.