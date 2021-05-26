Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS -- After a skipping a year due to the pandemic, the Memorial Day Avenue of Flags are returning this week.

Dallas Cemetery Board Chair Michael Bollman said last year the local American Legion Post #20 and the Dallas Cemetery District #4 made the difficult decision together not to have the Avenue of Flags, an American Legion tradition for over 25 years, due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions.

Bollman said the Cemetery Board and the American Legion for the last several months have been monitoring the weekly COVID restrictions. They’ve decided the time is right to bring back the tradition. American Legion members will be assembling and putting up the Avenue of Flags Thursday at 9 a.m.

This year, the Dallas Fire Department and some of the retirees will be assisting the American Legion Post.

“I know the community was disappointed not having the flag display and Memorial Day Program,” Bollman said. “We were all saddened by this. We are hoping that at least by having the Avenue of Flags in place is a positive step for the community.”

Bollman added the American Legion hopes to bring the Memorial Day Program back next year.