DALLAS — The Itemizer-Observer must have been on the nice list this year because Santa Claus — yes, The Head Elf — took time out from his busy season to chat with us for our Christmas edition. Mrs. Claus joined the conversation, too — to keep Mr. Claus on track, of course.
We were able to ask the questions everybody wonders about when it comes to his delivery route and what life is like at the North Pole. You will notice that some of his answers are “magic,” but we found Jolly Old St. Nick very forthcoming.
In fact, he and Mrs. Claus were so forthcoming that we had to edit some of their responses for brevity. (Oh goodness. We hope we stay on the nice list.) So, sit back with your cookies and cocoa, and enjoy.
Polk I-O: How many elves do you have?
Santa: Oh my! Lots and lots. It really is hard to count. There’s just so many. We need so many for purposes of fulfilling Christmas wishes.
Mrs. Claus: What did we say? One elf for every two kids?
Santa: We’ve lost count. One will just appear every time another elf is needed.
Polk I-O: What is your favorite Christmas movie?
Mrs. Claus: We like almost all of them.
Santa: Well, I think “A Christmas Carol.” All the different versions of “A Christmas Carol,” that’s probably our favorite. And maybe just leaning toward “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
Mrs. Claus: Except I like “Scrooge.” The musical “Scrooge.”
Editor’s note: Santa and Mrs. Claus then went on to name more Christmas movie favorites. More than we can list here.
Polk I-O: What is your favorite Christmas song?
Mrs. Claus: I listen to a lot of them! I don’t have a favorite. I listen to lots of them it just depends on what day it is.
Santa: You have to pick one.
Mrs. Claus: No, I don’t! I can pick all of them. Most of them.
Santa: “Jingle Bells.”
Mrs. Claus: Fine. It makes a lot of cute noises. It’s fun to jingle.
Polk I-O: What is your favorite Christmas cookie?
Santa: Mine is chocolate chip.
Mrs. Claus: But no cookies are ever refused, because they are all so good.
Polk I-O: Do you take to-go boxes and bring some home?
Santa: Yes. You can’t eat them all. You’ve got to stack them up and spread them throughout the year.
Mrs. Claus: We freeze them.
Santa: And the reindeer get all the carrots.
Polk I-O: Do you have a kitchen at the North Pole?
Mrs. Claus: We have a big kitchen.
Santa: That’s how I’m kind of — appropriately round.
Mrs. Claus: Many elves run that place, too. In fact the kitchen is so big that we have several ovens, several stoves, several microwaves and lots and lots of pots and pans. I mean, we don’t want the elves to be eating nothing but biscuits.
Santa: Or cookies. That’s how I get in trouble because I eats too many cookies and hot chocolate.
Mrs. Claus: We have healthy stuff, too! We have a greenhouse.
Polk I-O: How many reindeer do you have?
Santa: We have a nice herd of reindeer because we have to pick the ones who fly the best. We have the descendants of all the originals. If a reindeer belongs to the line of one of the originals, that reindeer has the same name: You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, you know, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen — Oh dear. I’m singing again. So sorry.
Editor’s note: We weren’t sorry at all.
Polk I-O: Do you use a fireplace or solar panels at the North Pole?
Santa: Both. We have a whole series of solar panels up at the North Pole. We went modern because we would run out of wood. Plus, there’s a little bit of magic. A little bit of light magic that goes on up there that keeps us in lights and electricity.
But we like fireplaces. They are so home-y”
Polk I-O: How do you get all the presents delivered on time?
Santa: Magic. The secret for is that time stands still when I go out on Christmas Eve. There’s sort of an agreement with the universe that time stands still so I can go everywhere and finish up on time.
Polk I-O: Do you need a freezer at the North Pole?
Mrs. Claus: Yes. Kind of. We need to keep food a little warmer than the outside air.
Santa: It maintains the correct temperature. If we put it outside it freezes way too much and it ruins the food.
Polk I-O: What is your favorite name for yourself out of all the languages?
Santa: Papa Noel.
Polk I-O: Do you smoke a pipe?
Santa: Not anymore. For health reasons, I gave it up a long time ago. Cookies and hot chocolate are bad enough.
Polk I-O: When do you start making or collecting presents for children?
Santa: Dec. 27. There’s not much time off.
Mrs. Claus: Sometimes the elves, in charge of two children each, they might think of a great gift for the next year.
Editor’s note: Don’t worry, Santa and his elves have an “after Christmas party,” where they eat cookies, drink hot chocolate and play the latest video games to keep up with the trends. Mrs. Claus said it’s a good time. They even have an ice sculpture carving contest.
Polk I-O: Do you have a Christmas tree?
Santa: Every room has a Christmas tree. Plus, we decorate any trees that might be around the North Pole.
Mrs. Claus: We do get some Oregon Christmas trees. Those are nice. We get those flown in.
Polk I-O: Do you drink coffee?
Santa: Nope. Hot chocolate. Any version of hot chocolate is good. And herb teas. We like herb teas.
Polk I-O: What is the most memorable Christmas wish you’ve heard this year?
Santa: A little girl actually said that ‘I just want my family to be happy and healthy.’ She would not tell that she wanted anything for herself. I have lot of children ask for something like that each year.
Polk I-O: What is your favorite part of Christmas?
Santa: My favorite part of Christmas is sitting and talking to the kids and finding out about them. I love talking with the kids. And sometimes, I give advice.
Polk I-O: What is your Christmas Eve routine before you take off to deliver Christmas?
Mrs. Claus: It’s an all-day, load-the-sleigh and check for anything missing. It’s a long list and each elf is helping to get their gifts ready and into the bag.
Santa: We do a lot of checking it twice.
