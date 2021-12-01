Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
WEST SALEM — Originally from Texas, Plowhead left a career in the U.S. Air Force to pursue graduate school in Oregon. She said she made a vow to protect the Constitution, to protect America and that didn’t stop just because she was discharged from the military.
“When I saw a rise of communism in our own country, it was shocking to me that people in our own country, growing up knowing freedom, would be open to the idea of having socialism as part of our construct,” Plowhead said, explaining why she chose to get into politics. “Then to see them enacting it and craving it. There just seems to be a lack of understanding of the eventuality and what it would mean for America. Then seeing riots over the past year, to see America shift away from the founding documents that give us our freedoms we know, give people the right to march in the streets.”
Plowhead admits coming from the private sector and being a political novice. But she has served her country one way or another since she was 19. Most recently, she’s been involved in politics “peripherally,” performing advocacy work since 2014 and participating in policy boards.
“This gives me a unique perspective. People are tired of politicians, honestly. I haven’t had a lot of push back because of that inexperience,” said Plowhead, who is running for the seat as a Republican.
She has chosen to address four, complex issues interrelated on her platform.
Protecting the Constitution
“We have turned the media into the fourth arm of government. We’ve allowed the media to define culture, establish what is morality. In doing so, that has stifled free speech, freedom of religion, religious practice. Those things are so essential we absolutely have to have the Second Amendment if we’re going to protect the rest of it,” Plowhead said.
She added the state needs Congressional representatives who understand the Constitution, so they can take a better look at abuses.
“We need to pull back some of powers since 2001 that have been incrementally given over to the executive branch, that should be in Congress. So, we have realistic checks and balances. And we’ve had judiciary establishing law. And that shouldn’t be the case.”
Protection of natural resources
Plowhead feels too many laws have been passed that are detrimental to the region’s natural resources.
“Take forest fires. Because of current laws, (the fires) almost wiped out Detroit. The district is very agricultural. One vineyard lost 80% of crops due to forest fires. Agriculture one quarter of our revenue in Oregon. There are no reasons we shouldn’t have a booming logging industry. We can really help support our economy, especially in smaller, rural towns, if we were doing more to support agriculture, farming and logging industries,” she said.
Humanitarian crisis and intelligence crisis
Plowhead said the current administration’s border policy is devastating for both the nation and local communities, as both are now dealing with greater issues with drugs and crime. She pointed to an increasing number illegal marijuana operations.
“These bring crime into the community. And they also bring slavery,” Plowhead said, pointing to operations that bring in illegal immigrants, forcing them to work without any guarantees of freedom promised.
“If that’s not the definition of slavery, I don’t know what is,” she said.
She added sex slavery is an issue that is not being talked about enough. She said the problem lies with intelligence agencies unable to track all the people pouring across border, including hardened criminals and an inability to catch them all.
Empowerment for all people
Encompassed within her fourth platform item are education system reform, prison reform and police reform. She wants to see them funded at “incredible levels,” which in turn lends support back to the communities.
Plowhead said there needs to be accountability for officers who aren’t doing the right thing, while supporting and celebrating of the ones who are. And in education, she laments that Oregon’s graduation rate is only 78.7%.
“That’s awful. The national rate is only 85%, which is still bad. But at least it’s better than we have,” she said, adding one simple solution is encouraging a trade schools model instead of funneling everyone to college, avoiding an accumulation of debt.
Lastly, she said schools shouldn’t be a center for indoctrinating children, on social issues.
“We should be teaching them how to compete with the world, math, science, English lit. We have countries like India and Mexico doing better academically than us. That should really wake us up to what we’re teaching our kids and doing to and for our kids,” she said.
Plowhead said one of the biggest reasons playing into running for office is seeing too many reminders during the pandemic of her youth growing up extremely poor, including growing food insecurities.
“We offer opportunities to people and it’s important we don’t take them away. If it wasn’t for our Constitution, if wasn’t for all opportunities I’ve had living in America, I never would had have had the opportunity to do one tenth of the things I’ve done in my life. I don’t want to see those opportunities taken away from people,” Plowhead said. “It’s important for people to know, I don’t have some sort of self-ambition in this. This is not something my family or I looked for. It’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make to serve our nation.”
