POLK COUNTY — The annual point-in-time (PIT) count, which surveys people experiencing homelessness in Polk and Marion counties, needs volunteers. The local PIT count is part of a nationwide survey organized by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The count in Polk and Marion counties, organized by Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action, will take place this year on Jan. 25-26 and Jan. 29. Volunteers are needed to go out in pairs and find and survey people and families experiencing homelessness. Those signing up to help will work in shifts, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25-26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. People can sign up for as many shifts as they would like, said Robert Marshall, the program manager for MWCVA’s Arches Program. The program offers assistance to the homeless.
Marshall said getting an accurate count is critical to getting people and families the help they need. Homelessness, for the purposes of the survey, is defined as a person or families who “slept in a supervised publicly or privately operated shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangements (including congregate shelters, transitional housing, and hotels and motels paid for by charitable organizations or by federal, state, or local government programs for low-income individuals)” or “had a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings, including a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, airport, or camping ground.”
The 2021 PIT counted 123 people who meet that definition in Polk County.
“We are looking for the number of individuals or households that are experiencing homelessness within any community (in the region), and we are also gathering key characteristics and demographic information, such as veteran status, whether they are have ever been the victim of domestic violence, the length of time they have been homeless,” Marshall said. “All of that demographic information allows service providers — such as community action agency and the resource centers over in Polk County — to cater the services we are providing to meet the needs of the population.”
Marshall said the need for volunteers can’t be overstated, especially as the pandemic endures.
“Last year we had a hard time finding volunteers because it was the first year of the point in time count during the COVID-19 pandemic This year we are still in the middle of the pandemic, and we imagine it will still be a little difficult to find volunteers,” Marshall said. “But we also know that in the last year that so many more households have faced housing insecurity or have been forced into homelessness. These counts are important to track those trends, to be able to compare this year’s count to last year’s count and see how many additional households were forced into to homelessness just because of the pandemic or other financial insecurities that were faced year-to-year.”
Accurate counts each year allows the agency to track those trends and target resources to areas of most need.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up and find out more information on the count at www.mwvhomelessalliance.org.
Marshall said the agency has safety measures in place for COVID-19 exposure, such as limiting the amount of volunteers working together in groups. Volunteers will be given general safety guidelines for interacting with people during the count. Marshall added that agency outreach workers have not experienced danger in the field.
“Our organization and many other organizations send outreach teams out in the community every day to interact with the homeless population and have never seen an incident in which an outreach worker has been attacked or has been placed in an unsafe situation,” Marshall said.
For more information go to www.mwvhomelessalliance.org or call 503-399-9080, ext. 4041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.