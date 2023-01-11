The Monmouth Independence Community Foundation announced that a local donor will match donations up to $10,000 until March 31. The anonymous donor’s matching offer is the first of the kind for the foundation. At the time of this publication, $6,500 in donations have been matched.
According to a city press release, the MICF donated over $50,000 to the Central School District via its Classroom Enrichment Grants. These microgrants are given directly to district educators and clubs, to help fund educational ideas that are particularly inventive and engaging but require resources beyond what is already available from the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.