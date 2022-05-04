Itemizer-Observer
The Oregon Court of Appeals’ ruling April 20 overturning a $1.1 billion verdict against the state for how it manages forests came as no surprise to Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope.
As the Polk County representative to the County Trust of Lands, Pope said he knew the core argument at the heart of the lawsuit was destined to be decided at the state’s highest court.
“I’m not really surprised,” Pope said. “However, I’m biased. I’ve watched how the state performed in the process. I didn’t really feel the jury verdict got a fair understanding at this level. I’m one of the voices that were insisting we are going to go to Oregon Supreme court from very beginning.”
At issue are about 700,000 acres of wildfire damaged lands that counties transferred the upkeep and restoration responsibilities to the state in the 1930s and 40s. A 1941 law directed the State Forestry Board to secure the “greatest permanent value” to the state. To county officials that meant the state is responsible for maximizing timber harvests and the subsequent payments to county governments. However, to the state, the interpretation was the overall upkeep of the lands, including the discretion to manage state forests for multiple uses including clean water, wildlife protection and recreation.
Linn County led a lawsuit in 2016 alleging the state was shortchanging counties in their share of proceeds from unrealized timber harvest. Polk County joined the 15 county-suit (two have since dropped out). In 2019, a Linn County jury agreed with Linn County, finding the resulting loss of past revenue and future revenue amounted to more than $1 billion.
The state declined to enter any significant settlement talks with the counties and has yet to make any payments. The award has since accrued at 9% interest a year since, adding over $200 million to the award since the verdict.
“We’re getting down to the argument of language and interpretation of ‘greatest permanent value.’ I would not argue there could be some expectations of government to include water shed preservation, habitat preservation, quality of landscape. Our argument was never about that. We expect a sustained yield management plan to obtain our goal,” Pope explained.
Governor Kate Brown praised the ruling in a press statement.
“In Oregon, we manage our forests not only for the benefit and prosperity of this generation but those to come,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Today’s decision by the Oregon Court of Appeals is a validation of the fact that a balanced, science-based approach to public forest management will produce the greatest long-term outcomes for all Oregonians, including the counties and taxing districts that receive revenue from state forests. Working together, I am confident the state and the counties can find a sustainable approach to supporting critical services for Oregonians.”
John DiLorenzo, the lead attorney representing Linn County, said in press statements he was disappointed with the narrow view of the case, adding he was confident the Supreme Court, after weighing the facts and reexamining its own precedents, would restore the jury’s verdict.
“It is important to note that the court did not issue its ruling based on any of the facts in the case relating to the harm rural communities have suffered by the state unilaterally changing its harvest policies,” DiLorenzo said. “Those harms are well documented and are the direct consequences of the loss of a timber economy which the state’s leadership has decided is no longer consistent with their ‘urban values.’”
Appeals Court Presiding Judge Douglas Tookey wrote in the 41-page opinion the case came down to a question of whether the state law directing the forestry board to “secure the greatest permanent value of those lands to the state” represented a legal contract between the state and various Oregon counties that ceded forest land.
“The ‘greatest permanent value’ management standard is, at the very least, ambiguous as to whether it requires maximization of revenue,” he wrote.
The biggest surprise that did strike Pope was how quickly the Appeals Court reached its decision. Pope said it was his understanding the court was still at least six years away from a ruling on the 2019 jury verdict, leaving him to wonder what changed.
“Some has to do with political influence. The conservation community has vast amounts of political influence, political capital to challenge timber sales as it comes forward,” Pope speculated.
He added that although the state sees this as a win, the Appeals Court ruling is merely a “stay on decision,” meaning the interest on the $1.1 billion jury verdict will continue to accrue to the tune of $267,000 a day.
And therein lies another problem as Pope sees it. Who pays the fine should the counties eventually win?
“It’s been part of my argument in the process, they’ll take from the state treasury to pay the bill. That’s income tax dollars. So, they’ll be robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Pope said. “Really as a class, we want state changes to policy to allow sustained yield (to forested lands).”
Pope added he actually thought the state would seek some sort of settlement, a reworking of the agreement would avoid the need to repay future damages.
Now, he doesn’t see a resolution for at least a couple years at the suit makes its way to the State Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.