Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Want to try your hand at being a Polk County Commissioner?

Now is your chance to submit a resume.

The Polk County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications for BOC Position 3 from April 2 through May 3. At 5 p.m. May 4, will be considered the first look date for the application process.

The person chosen to fill this position will serve the remainder of the term vacated by the retirement of Commissioner Mike Ainsworth beginning August through the end of the calendar year of 2022. Ainsworth announced his retirement on March 2, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Because he is retiring before the end of his term, the remaining board members, commissioners Craig Pope and Lyle Mordhorst, will select a candidate to finish Ainsworth’s term.

In order for the chosen candidate to continue in this position after December of 2022, they must be elected by the citizens of Polk County during the election cycle in 2022.

Anyone interested in applying to Board of Commissioner Position 3 must submit a letter of interest and resume to the Board of Commissioners’ office located in the Polk County Courthouse at 850 Main St., Dallas, OR 97338. All letters of interest need to include the following:

Why the candidate is applying to be a Commissioner;

Why the candidate would be a good choice to be appointed to the Board of Commissioners;

And if the candidate intends to run for election in 2022 should they be appointed to the open position.

All submissions will remain confidential.

The Board of Commissioners will individually review letters of interest and resumes.

Direct any inquiries to the Board of Commissioners Office. Any candidate chosen for an interview will appear before the Board of Commissioners during a public meeting for their scheduled interview.

Applicants must meet requirements to fill the position under ORS 204.016(1), which requires a prospective commissioners to be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age and a resident of Polk County for at least one year preceding the next election. All applicants will also be required to submit to a criminal history check.