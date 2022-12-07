Application materials are now available for the city of Dallas 2023 round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to assist owners of downtown Dallas buildings with key improvement projects. An application form and program guidelines can be now found on the city’s website.
The timeline for the 2023 round of funding is:
- Applications accepted Jan. 9 – March 10
- Grant awards announced after April 3
- Funding agreements after April 10
- Funding available after July 2
Grant awardees will have 12 months to complete their projects from the time their funding agreements are signed. Applicants are required to provide at least a 2/3 project match investment. Individual grant awards are capped at $20,000. More information on this program, including the application materials can be found in the “Latest News” section of the city’s website at www.dallasor.gov.
Prospective applicants are encouraged to discuss their projects with the city’s Economic and Community Development Department staff prior to applying to determine eligibility and permits required. Interested parties may inquire in person on the second floor of Dallas City Hall, call (503) 831-3571 or (503) 831-3574 or email planning@dallasor.gov.
