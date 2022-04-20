In partnership with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Polk County Board of Commissioners and the Polk County Veterans Service Office invite the public to attend the designation of Polk County as an official Purple Heart County. All are welcome to attend this meaningful ceremony at 9:30 a.m. April 26 on the County Courthouse lawn. Please see the flyer below for more information.
As part of this tribute, the board would like to honor local Polk County Purple Heart recipients with a special recognition certificate. To receive a certificate, either at the ceremony or to have one sent to you in the mail, fill out a form online at https://bit.ly/3916uMk.
Light refreshments will follow the ceremony.
