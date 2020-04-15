April 28, 2020 is the voter registration deadline for the May 19 Primary Election. Oregon voters can register, or change their address or political party, online at oregonvotes.gov or by filling out a paper card.
Oregon has a closed primary system. Voters who wish to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary must be registered as a member of that party by the deadline. Voters who are not affiliated with a major party will receive a Nonpartisan ballot that will contain nonpartisan offices and measures.
Voters can check their current registration status at oregonvotes.gov under the My Vote tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.