Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The leaves have fallen from the branches, but Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz can’t wait to celebrate trees on National Arbor Day on the last Friday in April.

Or maybe she missed the one observed last April 24.

For whatever reason, she declared Monmouth needs a little Arbor Day -- right this very minute -- at the Dec. 15 council meeting.

“It seems like a little bit of an unusual time to this, but you know, I certainly think there’s some value in declaring today, Dec. 15, Arbor Day,” Koontz told councilors. “This is part of our ability to continue our proud tradition of being a Tree City USA.”

Monmouth earned its Tree City USA designation 18 years ago. Dallas followed suit 12 years ago, then Independence eight years ago. The United States has 3,400 designated tree cities who have met the basic criteria of forming a tree board or department, passed a local tree law and created a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita.

Cities must celebrate Arbor Day with a proclamation like the one Koontz issued Dec. 15.

Arbor Day traces its roots to the Spanish village of Mondoñedo, which held the first documented tree-planting festival in 1594. The smaller village of Villanueva de la Sierra held the first modern Arbor Day in 1805. The first American Arbor Day originated in Nebraska City, Nebraska, by J. Sterling Morton in 1872 when an estimated one million trees were planted in the state.

Although National Arbor Day is customarily held on the last Friday in April, state and local celebrations vary. Portland Arbor Day 2020 was celebrated virtually Oct. 16.

Koontz told councilors Monmouth is a bit behind this year.

“We didn’t get a lot of our tree planting times in this year, but hopefully we’ll catch up next year,” she said.

Still, she added, it’s never too late to support trees.

“I urge all citizens to support efforts to care for our trees and woodlands and to support our city’s community forestry program, and further I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the hearts and promote the well-being of present and future generations,” she said.

This has been a strange year in many ways, said Koontz as councilors held their last meeting of the year.

“Who knew when we started this year what our Dec. 15 would be like,” she said.