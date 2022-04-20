Dallas was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Dallas Achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day Observance and proclamation.
Right on cue, the city of Dallas invites the community to an Arbor Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon April 23 at Ian Tawney Park. The event kicks off with a tree planting by a local girl scout troop. Afterwards, community members can pitch in by removing the ivy growing on and around the trees in the park and along the trail, concluding at noon. There will also be a tree-related scavenger hunt for young kids with prizes for completion. The city will provide the tools. Participants should wear long sleeves and bring work gloves and water.
The Tree City USA Program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year afater year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Dallas ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, planting trees in an urban space comes with myriad benefits past the recognition of this program. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with overall cooling of the city as well. In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase values from 7 to 20%. Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.
For more information about the program, go to www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
