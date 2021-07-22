Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – Krazy Dayz set up was underway on Thursday, and even a few people ventured downtown to take an early look at Dallas' revamped signature festival

The official start is Friday at 9 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony.

It won’t be the same Krazy Dayz/Summerfest held in recent years. Organizers made significant changes this year to reintroduce an event that they hope begins a resurgence in popularity for the festival, which has suffered declines in vendor participation and attendance.

This year, the city took the reins of organizing Krazy Dayz.

The timing remains the same, last full weekend in July. The first two days of the festival take place in Dallas’ downtown core and the last day’s events are in Dallas City Park.

As with Krazy Dayz of old, the Dallas Rotary Club will host Breakfast in the Park, partnering with the Dallas Volunteer Firefighters Association, and the Dallas Arts Association will hold Art in the Park on Sunday.

That is where the similarities end.

Those who attended Dallas’ 2017 solar eclipse festival will notice some similarities between the two events.

“As we were thinking of ways to re-energize our downtown summer celebration — and recalling the abundant turnout and positive feedback we received during the eclipse celebration in 2017 — the committee decided to coordinate a model similar to the downtown party coordinated by some of our community members and downtown merchants during the eclipse week,” said Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson, who is the co-chair of the organizing committee.

The committee has been working since January to remake the festival.

“As for Friday and Saturday — when our downtown core events occur — our city manager (Brian Latta) has tasked us to do our best to facilitate a special event, in part because we had to miss last year and we believe the community is ready to get out and enjoy themselves,” Simpson said. “More importantly, over the past several years, it seems there has been a gradually reducing number of activities, vendors and participants at the ‘traditional’ Summerfest/Krazy Dayz events, so it seemed an appropriate time to change things up a bit.”

As it was during the eclipse festivities, downtown will be transformed for the celebration.

Krazy Dayz 2021 edition will include an expanded food court, a beer garden and merchandise vendors on Main Street. A portion of the street be closed for the celebration. Saturday will also feature at 3-on-3 basketball tournament held on Court Street.

A large stage will be set up on Mill Street for live entertainment. Expect performers on Friday and Saturday nights to put on lively shows.

“I wanted to book bands that would bring life and entertainment to Dallas. In addition to that, I wanted a variety of genres for the weekend. For the evening of Friday, we have country, and for the evening of Saturday, we have rock music,” said entertainment chair Britneigh Hammill. “We also have two other bands performing during the daytime on Saturday. From noon to 1 p.m. the band “MG” is performing. They are a local group of guys who are going to play a set of alternative rock music. Later in the day from 2 p.m. to about 2:30 p.m., we have a local kids band performing. They call themselves, “Beef Chicken,” and are a group of 14-15 year old boys performing 80’s/90’s rock cover songs.”

The namesake of Friday night’s headliner, the Kurt Van Meter Band, has a local connection.

“He used to work for the city of Dallas as a Dallas Police officer, but his music career really took off so he’s no longer employed with the city,” Hammill said. “Since then he’s been able to share the stage with some really big names in country music; Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Little Big Town. Currently, he’s working on the release of his new album, ‘Echoes of the Outlaws,’ which should be released in the spring of 2022. We’re excited to have him back in Dallas.”

For this year, one beloved Krazy Dayz tradition will be missing: a parade.

Simpson said the committee had hoped to have a shorter parade, running north up Jefferson Street and back south on Main Street to Academy, but didn’t have enough time to properly plan it. The committee started working on Krazy Dayz in January, and previous parade organizers said they needed the full year to get the parade together.

“After a lot of discussion — and input from long-time Dallas community members who ran parade committees and were directly involved in many years of Krazy Dayz/Summerfest parade planning, it was determined there wasn’t enough time to adequately plan a parade — even the shorter one we had hoped for,” Simpson said. “All activities are focused around the courthouse square this year.”

And there will be plenty of activities, including a paint-by-number mural designed by local artist Craig Downs, an egg drop contest, a chalk art contest, and a packed schedule of music and live entertainment on the main stage throughout Friday and Saturday.

The festival takes a relaxing turn and moves to a new location on Sunday, with Breakfast in the Park and Art in the Park at Dallas City Park. The breakfast, put on by the Dallas Rotary Club, starts at 8 a.m., and Art in the Park, hosted by Dallas Art Association, also begins at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited that we can have this event in 2021 and we appreciate all the work that has gone into making it happen,” said Tara Townley, the activities committee co-chair.

For more information and a full schedule, see the Krazy Dayz preview section.

For more information: www.ci.dallas.or.us.