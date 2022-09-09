Road Rage arrest

Oregon State Police released this photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a July 13 road rage homicide on Highway 18.

Oregon State Police Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13 on Highway 18.

According to OSP, a suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton. Today, the Portland Police Bureau SERT Team served a search warrant on McAnulty’s residence and he was arrested at shortly after 4 a.m. McAnulty was lodged in Polk County Jail.

