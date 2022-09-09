Oregon State Police Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13 on Highway 18.
According to OSP, a suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Justin Nathaniel McAnulty, 23, of Beaverton. Today, the Portland Police Bureau SERT Team served a search warrant on McAnulty’s residence and he was arrested at shortly after 4 a.m. McAnulty was lodged in Polk County Jail.
This incident is still under investigation.
Oregon State Police investigated a report of a shooting on July 13 at approximately 9 p.m. on Highway 18 near milepost 15 in Polk County.
Their preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
The victim, Dennis Gerard Anderson, 45, was declared dead at the scene. Brandy Dawn Goldsbury, 46, a passenger in the car, was not injured.
