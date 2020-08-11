Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Independence

Mabel Elaine LaFond, 76, of Independence, in the 400 block of N. 12th Street on July 21 for accumulation of objects and two counts of abandoned auto.

Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 53, Transient, at Riverview Park, 50 C St., on July 21 for alcohol in the park.

Nico Ann Reyes, 43, of Silverton, in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on July 26 for restraining order violation.

Jeronimo Clemente-Hernandez, 20, of Salem, in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on July 26 for open container in public.

German Florento Hernandez, 27, of Salem, in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on July 26 for open container in public.

Marshall Bert Wright, 27, of Salem, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on July 27 for third-degree theft, shoplifting.

Kayla Nicole Goodell, 26, of Independence, in the 1300 block of S. Seventh Street on July 28 for fourth-degree assault and restraining order violation.

Billy Wayne James, 29, of Dallas, at Riverview Park, 50 C St., on July 30 for driving while suspended and two warrants.

Brandon Anthony Patterson-Jaramillo, 24, of Independence, in the 1100 block of Kelli Court on July 31 for fourth-degree assault, physical harassment.

Rusty Amos Arp, 36, of Monmouth, in the 4500 block of Independence Highway on Aug. 4 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Rusty Amos Arp, 36, of Monmouth, in the 4500 block of Independence Highway on Aug. 5 for second-degree trespass.

Leo Eugene Boals, 30, of Independence, near Monmouth Street and Gun Club Road on Aug. 6 for DUII.

Brenda Diaz Diaz, 29, Transient, in the 700 block of G Street on Aug. 9 for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Monmouth

Aaron Tilby, 54, of Monmouth, on July 2 for menacing.

Truman Obryan Taylor, 24, of Dallas, on April 3 for DUII.

Chance William West, 19, of Independence, on July 7, for unlawful manufacture of a destructive device and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Donald Stone, 36, of Dallas on July 5 for DUII.

Ronald Bradley Smith, 39, of Dallas, on July 9 for a restraining order violation.

Jesus Trujillo, 45, of Monmouth, on July 10 for first-degree theft, second-degree trespass, second-degree burglary, and a warrant.

Melissa Lynn Anderson, 38, of Monmouth, on July 15 for probation violation.

Dominic David Smith, 41, of Salem, on July 15 for possession of stolen vehicle.

Kevin Roy Hillard, 50, of Monmouth, on July 15 for possession of firearm or ammunition by person prohibited.

Dominic David Smith, 41, of Salem, on July 16 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Mark Anthony Sanner, 49, of Independence, on July 20 for criminal trespass.

Nicasio Jose McCoy, 26, of Portland, on July 18 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, elude, reckless driving, unauthorized possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.

Darren Scott Runyan, 21, of Lyons, on July 22 on a warrant.

Jose Angel Jimenez Zavala, 25, of Hillsboro on July 22 for probation violation.