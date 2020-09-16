Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Independence

Mark Anthony Sanner, 44, of Independence, in the 1800 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 1 for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Valerie Ann Watts, 59, of Monmouth, at Waremart at 1737 Monmouth St. on Sept. 2 for first-degree theft from a motor vehicle.

Bernardo Sanchez, 30, a transient, at Jimmyz at 178 Monmouth St. on Sept. 3 for third-degree theft (shoplifting).

Trevor James Jellison, 48, of Keizer, on River Road South on Sept. 3 for failure to carry and present a driver's license.

Cheyenne Pansey Moore, 37, of Dallas, on River Road South on Sept. 3 for a parole violation.

Monmouth

Tod Michael Reddekopp, 38, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Catron Street on Aug. 27 on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Zoe Farnworth, 21, of Monmouth, in the 700 block of Monmouth Avenue S. on Aug. 27 on four counts of criminal mischief.

Emmalee Girod, 22, of Monmouth, in the 700 block of Monmouth Avenue S. on Aug. 27 on four counts of criminal mischief.

Monica Lee Villa, 51, a transient, in the 400 block of F St., Independence, on Aug. 29 for criminal trespassing and on Aug. 31 for disorderly conduct and a parole violation.

Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 40, of Dallas, in the 500 block of Ellendale Avenue on Sept. 1 for a parole violation.

Jacob Woods, 45, of Monmouth, in the 500 block of Jackson Street E. on Sept. 1 for a parole violation.

James Bournes, 38, a transient, on Sept. 3 for harassment.