Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — While providing a summary look back at 2020, Sheriff Mark Garton pointed out that crime overall was down in Polk County while property crimes were on the rise.

In addition, although his patrol and jail divisions were fully staffed, Garton shared his concern when he gave the presentation to the Polk County Board of Commissioners on May 11 about the shrinking pool of future and reserve candidates.

The biggest contributing factor to crime levels last year was COVID.

“Due to COVID protocols that mirrored all correctional facilities throughout the state, this past year we saw a decrease in the total number of bookings,” Garton explained. “The Patrol Division booked 407 less inmates into the jail than in 2019. In alignment with that, bookings are down for all agencies within Polk County.”

He added when looking at the crimes that are being charged on patrol side, crime in general in 2020 was down.

Patrol division calls for service went down 25% from the previous year, from 23,087 to 18,535. The number of arrests also were down 13%. Garton attributes the decline to Governor Kate Brown’s stay at home order. As a result, traffic stops, citations and warnings were down from 2019’s numbers.

In all, there were 1,849 bookings in 2020 compared to 3,252 in 2019. However, property crimes were up across the county.

Property crimes were up 29% and residential burglaries rose by 16%. The only other crime to rise in 2020 were elude crimes, which doubled from 10 to 20 over the previous year.

Total calls are down by 5%, including a decrease in the number of DUIIs (Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant) from 186 to 115.

Garton said the entire criminal justice system was affected by COVID, adding there were several factors that led to the decrease in overall arrests, including:

The courts were not operating at normal capacity for a long period of time

Prosecution of crimes were delayed.

For lower-level crimes, criminal citations were issued for people to appear in court (virtually) instead of making a physical custody arrest.

Jails across the state adopted polices to help limit the potential infection of COVID with inmates and staff. In a congregate setting, extra care was needed to ensure transmission does not occur.

However, even with the coronavirus, Garton said his office was still able to accomplish community outreach programs, including the PCSO Toy Drives, Shop With the Sheriff and inmates gift wrapping presents for their kids.

While he was able to create two corporal positions within the patrol and jail divisions, which are essentially used for pre training for supervisor positions, Garton was unable to bolster staffing in other areas.

“Our reserve and volunteer programs suffering a bit in terms of keeping people was a big issue last year because of COVID,” Garton said.

The Sheriff’s Auxiliary & Law Enforcement Team (SALT) consists of 23 members. In 2020, they volunteered over 1,800 hours. Members of SALT help in various ways, including transporting evidence to and from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, court scanning, fingerprinting, civil paper service, and towing of abandoned vehicles.

“We will be hiring another group of those to get it up to 30. We don’t seem to be having an issue filling this program,” he said.

But reserves are down to about 10. Garton said 10 years ago there were 30 reserve deputies.

Reserve Deputies can volunteer on patrol and ride along with full-time Patrol Deputies. Reserves can also volunteer in the jail, working alongside full-time Corrections Deputies. In addition, the Reserve program is responsible for Marine Patrol functions on the Willamette River.

“But we’re doing okay in terms of numbers compared to other agencies who have no reserves,” Garton said.

Board Chair Craig Pope asked what Garton thought the issue was with the low reserve numbers. Garton pointed to several.

“One is, who would want to be a cop at this point? That sentiment is out there,” Garton said. “Volunteering is down across the board. Different mindsets, different generations. And, you hire a reserve, and they turn around and get hired by a full time agency or we hire them. We were getting great people. But really, they’re looking for anybody that would want to do this job.”

Pope took the question of who would want to be a law enforcement officer these days a step further.

“I’m guessing like any other industry out there, that you’re seeing a challenge of getting a pool of highly qualified candidates,” Pope said.

Garton said the pools are definitely lower than they once were.

“We, even before COVID and after the levy passed, didn’t have all the issues other agencies were having at the time. They were all complaining about number of people applying, yet we had big pools,” he said. “We’re now to that point we’re seeing lower pools. Other agencies are seeing little to none. We still get a good group of people. Also, we hire a bit differently in terms of what we look for in a person. It’s not just your math, reading and writing. It also includes your personality in looking for the right people to do the job. It doesn’t mean that they’re the perfect, ideal candidate for other agencies, but they fit look like what we want here.”

Pope added his guess is it’s only going to get tougher, which requires an ongoing conversation about the reality of the world Garton manages right now and how it translates to the rest of the civilian population.

“I’m very worried when the vacuum of no law enforcement exists. As our workforce goes down and the calls for service don’t go down, there will be other means for folks try to protect themselves. It’s a very dangerous thing coming,” Pope said.