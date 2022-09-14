By David Hayes
Itemizer-Observer
A year ago, artist Dena Lynn had a dream of collaborating with other local artists but lacked a space to bring them all together to unleash their collective visions.
Then she had an epiphany when looking upon the many unused buildings in downtown Dallas.
“I’ve noticed the many empty buildings, on Main Street alone, and I envisioned using one of them for a location that could offer paint classes (for all ages), workshops for how to paint furniture/decor, theatrical productions (both scripted and improv), musical performances (both vocal and instrumental), dancing (both instructed and ecstatic), as well as a gallery/shop space, where local artists can display and sell their art,” Lynn said.
So, she teamed with fellow artist Jackey Raye Jones and met to pitch the idea with Dallas entrepreneur Marlene Cox, who had been looking to remodel the former L’Atitude restaurant.
While awaiting completion of that space, and bouncing ideas off each other, Lynn looked around the interior of the Dallas Event Center, located at 939 Main St. and owned by Cox, when she had another epiphany.
“Wouldn’t this be amazing space? Let’s start with what we’ve got, use this. It would be incredible,” Lynn recalled.
Cox agreed and the Event Center will be the temporary home for Lynn’s and Jones’s vision come to fruition: the ARTS AXIS – Artisan Co-Op. ARTS AXIS opens its doors, today (Sept. 14).
Lynn explained the space utilization includes the store front by the windows, art class space in the back, and the restaurant and bar area could be used for pop up winery and chef demonstrations and classes.
“That’s going to take some work, as there was some damage to the building in recent rains,” Lynn said.
So meanwhile, they are starting with what we’ve got. Lynn and Jones will each be offering their own individual art classes for both adults and children and will be teaming up to do special collaborative art class events.
“We will have a storefront with our own art, as well as the art of other artists in the area,” Lynn said.
Wasting no time, the Co-Op is hosting several paint parties throughout the rest of September, the first on the collective’s debut day. The debut is a Couples Date Night Paint-Party for adults 18 and older Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m. They plan to make this a catered, once-a-month Date Night event, with a choice of meals and beverages from local restaurants and vendors.
The second event is Sept. 15, where all ages are invited to paint “Here’s the Moon,” from 6-8 p.m.
The flurry of new events in the Co-Op continue Saturday with a kids Paint Party for ages 5-18 painting “BirdHouse B&B.”
Lynn said as the Co-Op’s reputation grows and attracts new artists, they can join as members or sign on to display their art without the responsibility of helping run the Co-Op and instead by cosigners.
“We will work out the details about the commission structure as we go. Rather than being a craft vendor space, we will be doing in the art, so as to keep the caliber on a professional level. But the art classes will be open to everyone of all ages,” Lynn explained.
“Jackey and I will also each offer workshops about how we do our own personal art, all of which is upcycled, reclaimed, repurposed items transformed into functional and fun art,” she added.
As the Co-Op grows, they plan to include other forms of art, from music to theater.
“Jackey has starred in a cult classic movie known as Manos the Hands of Fate, which is used in film school as the worst movie ever made! I’ve been trained in both scripted and improvisational theater, and I previously helped to launch Playback improv theater in Salem. We are hoping to bring a resurgence of that troop after the pandemic, and it would be wonderful to bring rehearsals and performances here to Dallas,” Lynn envisioned.
She also has many ideas for future uses of the Co-Op space, including Arts Circle (think sewing/quilting bees, but for arts/crafts), winery tasting room, date night dress up, juried art shows, hosting school field trips and holiday arts/crafts fairs, to name a few off the top of her head.
“The possibilities are endless,” Lynn added excitedly.
To learn more about the ARTS AXIS – Artisan Co-Op, go to https://serendipitiesbydena.com/announcement-the-launching-of-arts-axis-co-op-in-dallas-oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.